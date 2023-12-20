Close
CU signs stud do-it-all athlete, could’ve gone to Georgia or Texas A&M

Dec 20, 2023, 9:23 AM | Updated: 9:24 am

Folsom Field CU...

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

He played quarterback, running back and defensive back as a prep in the hyper-competitive state of Georgia, but in college for the Colorado Buffaloes this stud athlete will be a wide receiver.

One of the top signees of Deion Sanders’ second class at Colorado, the Buffaloes have secured Kamron Mikell. A consensus four-star athlete from Statesboro High School, the six-foot-1, 181-pound athlete is one of many new targets for Shedeur Sanders.

Mikell was the fourth-ranked athlete in the country according to 247 Sports, he is headed to Boulder over Georgia, Texas A&M and a few other big programs.

While it’s possible Mikell may help both Colorado’s offense and defense, like Travis Hunter, the prospect is expected to be a top pass-catching target for Sanders. In high school, he rushed for over 1,600 yards and added 10 touchdowns in his prep career while also playing quarterback on offense throwing 11 touchdowns and accounting for over 1,700 all-purpose yards and 22 touchdowns. All the while he snagged two interceptions in seven games on defense.

Mikell’s the third-highest recruit for the Buffaloes this year, behind Jordan Seaton and Drelon Miller. The three are the headliners for a class that rates to be No. 21 in the country by 247 Sports. That number is even more impressive considering most of Coach Prime’s adds have been through the transfer portal.

All three of the big signees have a chance to play right away. Colorado didn’t rely on many freshmen in 2023, with the standouts being backup quarterback Ryan Staub, sometimes starting running back Dylan Edwards, rotational wideout Omarion Miller and top recruit corner Cormani McClain. It should be more of the same for the Buffaloes in 2024 given the amount of talent coming back and added through the portal, but Mikell’s speed is going to be hard to keep off the field.

YouTube video

Mikell’s cousin and high school teammate Amontrae Bradford is also expected to sign with Colorado.

