Buffs land a four-star WR who picked CU over LSU, USC and more

National Signing Day is off and running, and the CU Buffs are already making some big splashes.

Head coach Deion Sanders landed a major four-star wide receiver on Wednesday morning, as Drelon Miller picked Colorado over the likes of LSU, USC and more.

According to 24/7 Sports, Miller is the ninth-best recruit since 2000 for CU football. Offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, who committed two weeks ago, is third.

Just brought in some 𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 talent ✍️ @DrelonMiller is a Colorado Buffalo#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/1xGVZ6BmBE — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) December 20, 2023

ESPN calls Miller the fourth best wide receiver recruit in the nation in the class of 2024, while Rivals puts him at No. 12. Rivals also has him as the 39th best player in the country overall.

Miller put up some absurd stats at Silsbee High School in Texas, catching 46 touchdown passes over the last three seasons, including 21 as a junior in 2022. He went for at least 1,000 receiving yards from his sophomore year on, and finished his high school career with 3,590 yards overall.

True freshman don’t play a ton in modern college football, but Miller could certainly get a look. QB Shedeur Sanders lost one of his top weapons in Xavier Weaver to graduation, so there’s some extra targets to go around.

