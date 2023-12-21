Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Nikola Jokic leaves Nike, signs deal to be face of Chinese brand

Dec 20, 2023, 6:47 PM | Updated: 6:51 pm

Nikola Jokic...

Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon aren’t just teammates with the Denver Nuggets, the two will now be representing the same Chinese brand, according to a report from shoe insider Nick DePaula.

Jokic’s deal is a multi-year contract with 361 Degrees, leaving Nike where he had spent his entire career with. Joker has never gotten a signature shoe and has been recently wearing the Nike G.T. Jump. Jokic had a brief run in Nike Zoom Rize 2s, after wearing Hyperdunks for a long time but that shoe was discontinued. The G.T. Jump was what Jokic wore most often for his two MVPs and the Nuggets title. While he’s become an icon in Serbia, Colorado and worldwide—Nike has rarely used Jokic. Granted the star big man isn’t a huge fan of the spotlight but the most public moment between Nike and Jokic was an awesome post-title text-based commercial. Given that Jokic has been in two commercials for Hotels.com and the NBA in recent weeks, may he be growing his brand ahead of a shoedrop?

Gordon is currently on the fourth edition of his signature shoes with 361 and given DePaula’s report, some Jokers are likely coming soon. Gordon has traveled to China almost every offseason to much hype from fans for brand-related events. Michael Porter Jr. also took a trip to Asia this summer and Jamal Murray has in the past. Porter wears Puma and Murray is one of New Balance’s highest-profile athletes.

Jokic isn’t the first star to leave Nike. Steph Curry and James Harden are both former MVPs who used to be with Nike but are now elsewhere. Curry is Under Armour’s face and Harden is one of Adidas big basketball players.

As of Wednesday Jokic is still wearing Nike in all but one of the most recent photos of him and appears to be rocking the swish in Wednesday’s Nuggets game in Canada. That recent 361 spotting was about a week ago in practice. Maybe his shoes will have a special spot for his wedding ring, which he now ties to the laces before every game.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ALL IN LIVE (@allinlivee)

361 Degrees is a 20-year-old Chinese sports brand with almost 6,000 stores in their homeland and another 3,000 elsewhere globally. They’ve dressed the Chinese athletic teams for big sporting events like the Olympics in the past.

Nuggets

Peyton Watson...

Rachel Vigil

Mile High Hoops: Fighting two battles

Zach Bye reacts to the very impressive performance of the Denver Nuggets’ bench during their win against the Dallas Mavericks and explains how the Nuggets are fighting two battles by trying to develop younger players while also trying to defend their first title in franchise history.

1 day ago

Aaron Gordon...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets are primed for a big run thanks to steadying play from X-factor

It should be no surprise if the Denver Nuggets break off a massive run over the next few weeks and the team's x-factor is a big reason why

1 day ago

Nikola Jokic...

Will Petersen

Nikola Jokic stars in hilarious national commercials with a teammate

We'll see where these Nikola Jokic commercials end up airing, but you can bet if they make a TNT or ESPN broadcast, they'll go viral

1 day ago

Nikola Jokic...

Jake Shapiro

Nikola Jokic makes more NBA history in game after wild ejection

In the Nuggets' first game since NBA officials had an absurd ejection of Nikola Jokic, the reigning Finals MVP had a classic game

6 days ago

...

Rachel Vigil

Mile High Hoops: Ejections, Suspensions and Game Balls

Zach Bye reacts to the surprising ejection of Nikola Jokic, as well as the indefinite suspension of Draymond Green and the drama surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo’s game ball.

6 days ago

George McGinnis Nuggets...

Will Petersen

George McGinnis, involved in famous Nuggets trade, passes away

In 1980, the Nuggets traded George McGinnis back home to the Indiana Pacers for a young forward by the name of Alex English

6 days ago

Nikola Jokic leaves Nike, signs deal to be face of Chinese brand