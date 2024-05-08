Michael Malone challenges Nuggets ahead of Game 3 in Minnesota

DENVER—The Denver Nuggets are now trying to join just a handful of teams to erase a 2-0 series deficit after dropping two home games. The challenge ahead in trying to come back against the Minnesota Timberwolves is a big one, and it’s why Michael Malone is trying to push a new button.

After Wednesday’s practice, the head coach of the Nuggets questioned his team’s belief, said they needed to play more physically and challenged the leaders to step up.

After losing just four playoff games en route to the title last summer, Denver has dropped three of their last four games. Now in a hole to the Wolves, it’s not an unfamiliar spot for the franchise or its players just one they didn’t necessarily expect to be in.

“What I want to see from the leaders of our team is a collective belief, and just going out there and playing at a much higher level than we have,” Malone said on Wednesday. “When’s the last time you saw Jamal Murray shoot like that? Nikola Jokic will hopefully get awarded his third MVP tonight, I know he is a better player than he is playing right now. So yes, you can give (Minnesota) credit but we also have to take ownership. We all have to, myself included, coach better, play better, execute better, defend better than we have been. So I just want the leaders of our team to be vocal but also go out there and walk the walk at this point, man. Less talk and more doing we got to do out there. We can talk about believing. Go out there and do it, that’s what it comes down to.

Murray was held under double-digit points on Monday, just the second time that’s happened in a postseason contest. He’s shooting just 38% from the field and 29% from deep during this postseason. In the Wolves series alone the Blue Arrow has been held to just 12.5 points and three assists a game.

Meanwhile, Jokic’s numbers are down across the board in the two games against Minny compared to where he was in beating the Lakers. In fact, Monday’s 106-80 loss, was tied for the fewest points the Nuggets have scored in a postseason game since Nikola was drafted.

“22 teams have come back from 0-2 deficits, five teams have done that after losing the first two at home, Reggie Jackson was a part of one of those,” Malone said. “As I told the players, is it possible? Yes, history tells us it is possible. But you have to participate in your own recovery. Just because it’s been done before doesn’t mean we’re going to do it. Only if we have the requisite mindset.”

Malone: we have to participate in it… we’re not gonna comeback just because it’s us… why are we always needing to comeback? All year we were a great first quarter team. pic.twitter.com/E2ybqZnzZY — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) May 8, 2024

The mindset was on display for Malone, Jokic and Murray when they overcame two 3-1 deficits in the 2020 postseason. They’ve climbed out of other holes too, but none have felt quite as deflating as going from rings to being unable to even split at home.

My whole focus is as I mentioned after the game, I mentioned again today, how do we win Game 3? Because if you’re worried about winning four more games, no. Win Game 3. We were down twice in the bubble 3-1, 3-1. We never said we got to win four in a row. Let’s win Game 5. Let’s win Game 6. Winning in the first quarter, winning the second quarter, let’s try to make them uncomfortable. Why are we always the team that has got to come from behind? All year long we’ve been a great first-quarter team, with some reason now in the playoffs we’ve been an awful first-quarter team, and obviously if we’re gonna win Game 3 on Friday night that has to change.”

Malone has a point as the Nuggets have only led after 12 minutes once in their first seven playoff games. The in-game comebacks against the Lakers haven’t been on the table against Minnesota who are just too strong for a margin of error that big.

“This is about going out there and playing the game of basketball. The way we have played for six years. I reminded you guys today, fellas we’re the reigning World Champions. Act like it, play like it,” Malone said. “Do these guys believe I don’t know they’ll say they do. But we will all find out collectively come Friday night.”