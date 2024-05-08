Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

INSIDE THE NUGGETS

Michael Malone challenges Nuggets ahead of Game 3 in Minnesota

May 8, 2024, 3:23 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

DENVER—The Denver Nuggets are now trying to join just a handful of teams to erase a 2-0 series deficit after dropping two home games. The challenge ahead in trying to come back against the Minnesota Timberwolves is a big one, and it’s why Michael Malone is trying to push a new button.

After Wednesday’s practice, the head coach of the Nuggets questioned his team’s belief, said they needed to play more physically and challenged the leaders to step up.

After losing just four playoff games en route to the title last summer, Denver has dropped three of their last four games. Now in a hole to the Wolves, it’s not an unfamiliar spot for the franchise or its players just one they didn’t necessarily expect to be in.

“What I want to see from the leaders of our team is a collective belief, and just going out there and playing at a much higher level than we have,” Malone said on Wednesday. “When’s the last time you saw Jamal Murray shoot like that? Nikola Jokic will hopefully get awarded his third MVP tonight, I know he is a better player than he is playing right now. So yes, you can give (Minnesota) credit but we also have to take ownership. We all have to, myself included, coach better, play better, execute better, defend better than we have been. So I just want the leaders of our team to be vocal but also go out there and walk the walk at this point, man. Less talk and more doing we got to do out there. We can talk about believing. Go out there and do it, that’s what it comes down to.

Murray was held under double-digit points on Monday, just the second time that’s happened in a postseason contest. He’s shooting just 38% from the field and 29% from deep during this postseason. In the Wolves series alone the Blue Arrow has been held to just 12.5 points and three assists a game.

Meanwhile, Jokic’s numbers are down across the board in the two games against Minny compared to where he was in beating the Lakers. In fact, Monday’s 106-80 loss, was tied for the fewest points the Nuggets have scored in a postseason game since Nikola was drafted.

“22 teams have come back from 0-2 deficits, five teams have done that after losing the first two at home, Reggie Jackson was a part of one of those,” Malone said. “As I told the players, is it possible? Yes, history tells us it is possible. But you have to participate in your own recovery. Just because it’s been done before doesn’t mean we’re going to do it. Only if we have the requisite mindset.”

The mindset was on display for Malone, Jokic and Murray when they overcame two 3-1 deficits in the 2020 postseason. They’ve climbed out of other holes too, but none have felt quite as deflating as going from rings to being unable to even split at home.

My whole focus is as I mentioned after the game, I mentioned again today, how do we win Game 3? Because if you’re worried about winning four more games, no. Win Game 3. We were down twice in the bubble 3-1, 3-1. We never said we got to win four in a row. Let’s win Game 5. Let’s win Game 6. Winning in the first quarter, winning the second quarter, let’s try to make them uncomfortable. Why are we always the team that has got to come from behind? All year long we’ve been a great first-quarter team, with some reason now in the playoffs we’ve been an awful first-quarter team, and obviously if we’re gonna win Game 3 on Friday night that has to change.”

Malone has a point as the Nuggets have only led after 12 minutes once in their first seven playoff games. The in-game comebacks against the Lakers haven’t been on the table against Minnesota who are just too strong for a margin of error that big.

“This is about going out there and playing the game of basketball. The way we have played for six years. I reminded you guys today, fellas we’re the reigning World Champions. Act like it, play like it,” Malone said. “Do these guys believe I don’t know they’ll say they do. But we will all find out collectively come Friday night.”

Inside the Nuggets

Nikola Jokic NBA MVP...

Will Petersen

Nikola Jokic joins the TNT crew live to accept his third NBA MVP

Nikola Jokic was his humble self when speaking with Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith about his third NBA MVP

21 minutes ago

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Nikola Jokic joins best players in NBA history with latest honor

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has for a third time been named NBA MVP, this time for his performance during the 2023-24 season

51 minutes ago

Jamal Murray...

Will Petersen

Jamal Murray has little to say about fine, takes “full responsibility”

In some sense it's great Jamal Murray took "full responsibility" for his actions; in others, he left a lot to be desired with his answers

5 hours ago

Denver Nuggets Jamal Murray...

Jake Shapiro

Jamal Murray dodges worst punishment, but still disciplined

Jamal Murray will be able to play in Game 3 if his health allows it, the NBA won't be suspending the Denver Nuggets point guard

1 day ago

Aaron Gordon of the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Aaron Gordon unhappy with officiating after Nuggets get blown out

The Nuggets spent much of the season battling with refs and players were upset about the officiating in what will likely be the team's undoing

1 day ago

Jamal Murray...

Will Petersen

Jamal Murray gets shade thrown his way, Nuggets now a villain

ESPN's Tim Legler dunked on Jamal Murray, pointing out his 3-18 shooting and saying we shouldn't be surprised Murray missed his target

1 day ago

Michael Malone challenges Nuggets ahead of Game 3 in Minnesota