NUGGETS

Nikola Jokic stars in hilarious national commercials with a teammate

Dec 19, 2023, 11:26 AM | Updated: 11:41 am

Nikola Jokic...

(Photo by Oliver Bunic / AFP) (Photo by OLIVER BUNIC/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by OLIVER BUNIC/AFP via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is now appearing in national commercials.

Sure, he had an amazing Nike ad last summer after winning NBA Finals MVP, but he wasn’t in it. Same with a bit last week promoting the Nuggets Christmas Day game against the Warriors. It featured an animation of Jokic, but not the big man himself.

Well, that’s all changing, with “Hotels.com” featuring the Serbian sensation in two funny new commercials. And out of all his teammates who could’ve done the bits alongside him, the nod went to young forward Peyton Watson.

Check them out, as Jokic’s love of horses and dry sense of humor are both featured.

Those are both good, especially when Jokic tells Watson the animal in the first one is in fact a pony. The bit about the bench in the second commercial is great as well, considering Watson is still earning his minutes.

Jokic is the best basketball player on Earth, and could probably do as many national spots as he wants. However, he generally keeps a low profile and isn’t interested in the limelight.

We’ll see where these commercials end up airing, but you can bet if they make a big ESPN or TNT broadcast, they’ll go viral.

Good for Jokic for doing the ads, and cashing some of the many endorsement checks he deserves.

(Update 11:37 a.m.) –

We have bloopers as well!

