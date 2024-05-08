Close
INSIDE THE NUGGETS

Jamal Murray has little to say about fine, takes “full responsibility”

May 8, 2024, 1:02 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray met the media on Wednesday after practice at Ball Arena.

It’s the first time he’s spoken since being fined $100,000 by the NBA for throwing a heat pack on the floor during Game 2 against the Timberwolves.

Murray wasn’t suspended by the league, even though many thought he should’ve been, and took plenty of shade from the national media.

The incident happened during live play, with Murray unhappy with the officials. He also threw a towel, before the heat pack came within inches of being stepped on by Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Murray received three questions about the incident, getting more terse as things went on.

“No, I mean it is what it is. I take full responsibility, so onto the next,” Murray said when asked if the fine was fair.

Then, he got asked if it was just frustration that boiled over.

“Yeah, uh, onto the next. Two days ago, not much for me to say about it,” Murray said.

Finally, Murray was asked if he had conversations about apologizing for what happened.

“You have any basketball questions?” Murray responded.

Look, in some sense it’s great Jamal Murray took “full responsibility.” In others, he left a lot to be desired with those three answers. It was a bad look for him and the Nuggets, and he’s lucky it didn’t result in a suspension.

Now, down 2-0 in the series, the defending champions are on the ropes. They’ll have to win at least one in Minnesota to keep their season alive. Game 3 is on Friday night.

