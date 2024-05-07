Jamal Murray dodges worst punishment, but still disciplined

Jamal Murray will be able to play in Game 3 if his health allows it, the NBA won’t be suspending the Denver Nuggets point guard after he threw multiple objects onto the court during Monday’s Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Murray will be fined $100,000 for his actions during the Nuggets 106-80 blowout loss which has them down in a 2-0 series hole. That fine, is not too significant for Murray, who hasn’t had many prior problems with the league and amounts to less than a game check even accounting for taxes.

The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/MlbHrJ3qtQ — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 7, 2024

Murray was frustrated with himself and the officials during the loss. He lost his cool after not getting a charge call, something that boiled Michael Malone and Aaron Gordon over and sent the Nuggets into a spiral. Murray threw both a towel and a heating pack onto the court at different moments during the second quarter.

Murray has had a rough postseason, fighting multiple leg injuries but a calf one he reaggravated in Game 3 against the Lakers. Monday’s game was just the second time in Murray’s career that he was held under double-digit points in a postseason contest, as he’s shooting just 38% from the field and 29% from deep during this postseason. In the Wolves series, he’s been held to just 12.5 points and three assists over the first two games.

Murray has made two game-winning shots in this postseason but has been inefficient for long stretches of action. The ineffectiveness in the postseason has been rare for Murray, who has had some massive playoff moments in the past—including in last year’s march to a championship.

Denver will attempt to become just the sixth team in NBA history to erase a 2-0 series deficit in a best-of-seven where they dropped the first two at home. That mission begins on Friday in Minnesota where Murray, if cleared to play, will be key for the Nuggets in making a comeback.