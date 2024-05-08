Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

INSIDE THE NUGGETS

Nikola Jokic joins best players in NBA history with latest honor

May 8, 2024, 5:34 PM | Updated: 5:41 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

DENVER—Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has again been named NBA MVP, this time for his performance during the 2023-24 season.

Jokic’s third MVP makes him the ninth in an elite group of basketball all-timers to win three MVPs.

That list is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, LeBron James, Moses Malone, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. Each of these players has also captured a Finals MVP and a title as well, except for Russell, whose career predates the Bill Russell Finals MVP award.

Jokic won last year’s Finals MVP and has won the regular season MVP in three of the last four seasons, only missing out on the 2022-23 year when the Nuggets won a title. A media member from a league partner, ESPN, used racial bias to influence the award voting thus making the Nuggets and their star want no part of the race. To this day, Jokic has wanted nothing to do with the MVP discourse likely thanks a bit to how the 2023 award played out. If Joel Embiid hadn’t won, it would have been four straight MVPs. Bird is the last player to win three consecutively while four-in-a-row has never been accomplished. There are only five players who have even won the MVP four times.

Last year’s controversy will make Joker’s reaction to this year’s news all the more interesting as does the Nuggets current playoff status. Like his first MVP win, he should get a moment with the award before an upcoming home playoff game, but Denver will need to avoid a sweep for that. His second award, when Denver was already knocked out of the playoffs, was very unique. The strange situation resulted in the big man getting his second MVP as a surprise while at his horse stables in Serbia.

In 2023-24, Jokic was his steady self all of the regular season and improved after the All-Star Break where Denver sped to a 21-6 record, all while Jamal Murray missed a solid chunk of time. Jokic averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and nine assists a game on 58% shooting, good for league bests in Player Efficiency Rating (31,) Win Shares (17,) Box Plus-Minus (13.2) and Value Over Replacement Player (10.6.)

YouTube video

Jokic finished ahead of Shai Gilgeous Alexander and Luka Doncic for the honor. If Denver can turn it around against the Wolves, Jokic is guaranteed a meeting with either SGA’s Thunder or Luka’s Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals.

Inside the Nuggets

Nikola Jokic NBA MVP...

Will Petersen

Nikola Jokic joins the TNT crew live to accept his third NBA MVP

Nikola Jokic was his humble self when speaking with Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith about his third NBA MVP

3 hours ago

Head coach Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Michael Malone challenges Nuggets ahead of Game 3 in Minnesota

The challenge ahead in trying to come back against Minnesota is a big one, and it's why Michael Malone is trying to push a new button

5 hours ago

Jamal Murray...

Will Petersen

Jamal Murray has little to say about fine, takes “full responsibility”

In some sense it's great Jamal Murray took "full responsibility" for his actions; in others, he left a lot to be desired with his answers

8 hours ago

Denver Nuggets Jamal Murray...

Jake Shapiro

Jamal Murray dodges worst punishment, but still disciplined

Jamal Murray will be able to play in Game 3 if his health allows it, the NBA won't be suspending the Denver Nuggets point guard

1 day ago

Aaron Gordon of the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Aaron Gordon unhappy with officiating after Nuggets get blown out

The Nuggets spent much of the season battling with refs and players were upset about the officiating in what will likely be the team's undoing

1 day ago

Jamal Murray...

Will Petersen

Jamal Murray gets shade thrown his way, Nuggets now a villain

ESPN's Tim Legler dunked on Jamal Murray, pointing out his 3-18 shooting and saying we shouldn't be surprised Murray missed his target

1 day ago

Nikola Jokic joins best players in NBA history with latest honor