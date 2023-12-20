Tracking Coach Prime’s Signing Day Class of 2024 for the CU Buffs

While Deion Sanders best work may be coming in the transfer portal, the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes coach has hinted at some fireworks coming to Colorado. In each of the last two signing days, Coach Prime has gotten the No. 1 defensive back in the country to commit to his program—Travis Hunter and Cormani McClain.

Colorado has already added a dozen transfers, rebuilding their offensive line, defensive line, adding top wide receiver talent, a tight end and some depth at quarterback.

What’s in store for the Buffs as the top college prospects can now sign to a school? Here’s a continuously updating list of freshmen coming to Boulder and other Signing Day news.

Colorado Buffaloes Signing Day Tracker

Kamron Mikell, athlete, 6-1, 181, Statesboro, GA, ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

The fourth-ranked athlete in the country according to 247 Sports, Mikell is headed to Boulder over Georgia, Texas A&M and a few other big programs. Mikell may help both Colorado’s offense and defense, like Travis Hunter. The prospect rushed for over 1,600 yards and added 10 touchdowns in his prep career while also playing quarterback on offense throwing 11 touchdowns and accounting for over 1,700 all-purpose yards and 22 touchdowns. All the while he snagged two interceptions in seven games on defense. Mikell’s cousin and high school teammate Amontrae Bradford is also expected to sign with Colorado.

Eric Brantley, defensive line, 6-2, 250, Valdosta, GA, ⭐️⭐️⭐️

A consensus three-star prospect by the recruiting services, Brantley finished his high school career with 228 tackles, 108 tackles for loss, 34 sacks, 51 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, and two interceptions while adding 10 touchdowns offensively. Those stats earned him first-team all-state, as well as defensive player of the year in his sophomore, junior, and senior seasons.

Brandon Davis-Swain, defensive line, 6-3, West Bloomfield, MI, ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

A consensus four-star prospect, this edge player ended his high school career as the Michigan Division 1 all-time sack leader with 50 career sacks. He also had 95 tackles for a loss, earning 276 tackles in total. He also helped on offense, catching 15 passes for 310 yards and five touchdowns while adding 22 carries for 125 rushing yards and three touchdowns. All that work earned Davis-Swain a spot in the Under Armour All-American Game.

Drelon Miller, wide receiver, 6-0, 190, Silsbee, TX, ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

A top 10 recruit in modern history for the Buffs, Miller averaged 23.0 yards on 155 receptions for 3,571 yards total and 43 touchdowns during his prep career at Silsbee High. In his final two seasons in Texas, his teams finished with a combined record of 25-2. He also added nearly 1,000 yards on the ground in high school, scoring five touchdowns that way too. The All-American Bowl invitee is the second-highest commit of Colorado’s class of 2024, behind Jordan Seaton.

Micah Welch, running back, 5-9, 210, Milledgeville, GA, ⭐️⭐️⭐️

Rivals ranked Welch as the No. 38 running back in the class and No. 70 player from Georgia. The bowling-ball runner is a two-time First Team All-State and Offensive Player of the Year of in the Peach State. In his prep career he totaled 3,759 rushing yards with 47 touchdowns, 254 receiving yards, 210 return yards for 4,223 all-purpose yards on offense and defensively had 30 tackles.