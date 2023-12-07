Close
Finally some good news: Buffs and Coach Prime land huge recruit

Dec 7, 2023, 10:00 AM

Coach Prime Deion Sanders...

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

It’s been a bit of a tough offseason thus far for Coach Prime and the CU Buffs.

Between losing coaches, players hitting the transfer portal and top recruits decommitting, some wondered if the shine was off the program.

After all, Colorado did start 3-0 before limping to the finish line with a 1-8 stretch over their final nine games. But maybe things are tuning around, as Deion Sanders landed a huge recruit on Thursday morning.

Appearing live on the television show “Undisputed,” the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country picked CU over the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon and others. Take a look.

Jordan Seaton, a five-star OT, is the No. 15 ranked player in the nation. It’s huge for Coach Prime, and perhaps more importantly his son, QB Shedeur Sanders.

Shedeur was sacked an absurd 52 times in 2023, the most of any quarterback in the country. He even missed CU’s final game against Utah as he battled injuries.

But never fear, Seaton is headed to Boulder. Hopefully this news means more top recruits to come and a cleaner jersey for Shedeur moving forward.

