Shedeur Sanders’ signature celebration is all over pro sports

Like father, like son, and in the Sanders family it’s not just athletic gifts captivating the nation it’s the celebration after the success that catches like wildfire too.

Deion Sanders had the shuffle when he scored, and Shedeur Sanders has the watch flash known as the “Shedeur Sanders” when he celebrates. And right now, many are doing the new move.

After the New York Jets topped the Denver Broncos Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson popped the move. Earlier on members of the team did a little Deion shuffle too.

Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson forever 🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/uCIOqnqU42 — J. Gray (@JGrayJets) October 9, 2023

A night later Las Vegas Raiders star wideout Davante Adams walked into the stadium holding the Shedeur.

And the same night Oklahoma City Thunder stud rookie Chet Holmgren hit a flex and a Shedeur after an And-1.

Chet flexed then hit the Shedeur 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7GkJWDwUXV — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 10, 2023

The move seemed to be born out of a viral moment of disrespect between Nebraska and Colorado ahead of their rivalry game. Cornhusker’s coach Matt Rhule led the team onto Folsom Field and disrespected the Buffaloes by messing with the logo. Sanders responded by flashing his watch. The move took off, with him doing it over and over again a week later during the Colorado State game which also saw a pregame scuffle. All the while culturally, it started catching on.

“We on the biggest stage, much love and shoutout to DJ Khaled—he’s the one who stamped it, he and Rick Ross—that’s hood royalty,” Coach Prime said. “It’s hilarious to me, I love to see it, we joke about it on a daily basis. We gotta get him a lucrative watch deal, he can’t do it for nothing. We gotta capitalize on the moment, he is my son.”

Deion is one of the best-marketed athletes of all time and his son is capitalizing off NIL—apparently just not yet in the watch department, which seemingly should change any moment.

***