CU Buffs two-way star Travis Hunter is back on the practice field

Oct 9, 2023, 2:46 PM | Updated: 3:01 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

CU Buffs two-way star Travis Hunter returned to practice on Monday.

This news comes from Darius Sanders, sharing a video of Hunter battling 1-on-1 with true freshman wide receiver Omarion Miller. Miller gets the best of Hunter once, and then the tables are turned.

Hunter hasn’t played since taking a vicious hit at the hands of CSU DB Henry Blackburn in the Rocky Mountain Showdown. The shot, which many thought was late and dirty, sent Hunter to the hospital. After some vitriol, including extremely unnecessary threats toward Blackburn, the two buried the hatchet and went bowling.

Coach Prime has said Hunter probably won’t return until after Colorado’s bye week, which is an Oct. 28 showdown at UCLA. They host Stanford on Friday night at Folsom Field, so maybe Hunter now does have a shot to suit up for that game. Prime will meet with the media on Tuesday and assuredly be asked about it.

Regardless, this is great news for Buffs fans and for Hunter. No one wants to see a player land in the hospital or miss time. Hunter’s special, and the sooner he’s back on the field, the better it is for CU.

