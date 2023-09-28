Close
BUFFS

It sure looks like Travis Hunter and Henry Blackburn are all good

Sep 28, 2023, 10:48 AM | Updated: 12:52 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Fewer than two weeks after a vicious hit by CSU DB Henry Blackburn was laid on CU star wide receiver Travis Hunter, it looks like the two are all good.

Rams defensive lineman James Mitchell posted an Instagram story on Wednesday night that is going viral. The picture shows Hunter and Blackburn embracing, presumably in either Boulder, Fort Collins or somewhere in between.

That’s cool to see, and excellent sportsmanship on both sides. The hit from Blackburn was late and caused Hunter to suffer a liver injury and go to the hospital. He missed the game against Oregon and won’t play this Saturday against USC.

But the situation also got out of control, with Blackburn receiving death threats and Coach Prime putting a stop to that nonsense.

For now, it appears any beef there might’ve been between the two is squashed. Back to the football we go, with hopefully Hunter returning to the field soon.

The Buffs sure could use him.

(Update 11:07 a.m.) –

ESPN is reporting that Hunter and Blackburn went bowling together in Boulder.

The outing is expected to be featured on Hunter’s YouTube channel, with both players donating money to charity and the winner choosing who receives the proceeds.

***

