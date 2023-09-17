CU Buffs star Travis Hunter taken to the hospital after dirty hit

University of Colorado star cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter has been taken to the hospital.

The Buffs announced the news in the press box during the third quarter of The Rocky Mountain Showdown on Saturday night.

Hunter took a dirty hit from CSU defensive back Henry Blackburn in the first half. He returned to action, playing on both sides of the ball, but apparently was in enough pain that the medical staff thought it necessary he receive emergency treatment.

Here’s the play in which Blackburn was assessed a 15-yard penalty for his shot at Hunter, but not ejected.

Henry Blackburn was assessed a personal foul after this late hit on Travis Hunter. pic.twitter.com/0avKi1erLU — ESPN (@espn) September 17, 2023

There were no other updates on Hunter immediately available, other than that he’s left Folsom Field and is at the hospital.

At the time of this writing, the Rams lead the heavily-favored Buffs 21-14 in the third quarter.

