The Sanders boys are back and healthy as safety Shilo Sanders is back practicing after an internal injury, and quarterback Shedeur Sanders is fine after a small ankle injury bugged him against USC.

But Deion Sanders will be without his third “son” who plays for the Colorado Buffaloes as two-way star Travis Hunter will miss at least another week. Hunter is working his way back from a lacerated liver, caused by a dirty hit in the Rocky Mountain Showdown. The sophomore wanted to play against the Trojans, but Coach Prime wouldn’t let him, and they want to have Hunter sit another three weeks.

“I would love for him to be out until the bye week,” Sanders said Tuesday.

Colorado travels to Tempe to face the Sun Devils on Saturday, then hosts Stanford for a Friday night affair before going on bye. The Buffaloes travel to Los Angeles to play the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 28, the game that should be circled as Hunter’s comeback.

Hunter has caught 16 passes for 213 yards and recorded nine tackles and two pass breakups this year while playing every snap on both sides of the ball until the penalized hit by Blackburn sent him off.

Sadly for the Buffaloes, they missed that amazing production in maybe their two hardest games of the year—Colorado’s first two losses and one maybe Hunter could’ve swung to a win against USC. Hunter’s Heisman hopes are likely on hold until next year with his extended absence.

In Hunter’s place, freshman Omarion Miller had a massive game for the Buffs against USC, breaking school records as a pass-catcher. While top recruit Cormani McClain more or less made his debut defensively and was a difference-maker.

The good news is McClain will be rejoined by Sanders in the secondary and Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, who leads the nation in picks. On the other side of the ball, the gun-slinging Sanders is all good headed into Arizona State.

