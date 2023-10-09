Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

Viral video emerges of ASU player taking postgame cheap shot on Buff

Oct 9, 2023, 1:41 PM | Updated: 3:01 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

While Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was busy doing his signature celebration in flipping his watch to the Arizona State student section, a Sun Devils player was busy taking a cheap shot.

Not caught on the Pac-12 Network broadcast, but in a YouTube video posted of the game’s ending and the first few seconds after the whistle was running back Cam Skattebo taking an apparent cheap shot on Buffs edge rusher Jordan Domineck. It does appear that maybe the do-it-all Skattebo thought the game could still be going on as several ASU players rushed toward Domineck who had the ball. But the game was clearly over as Skattebo gave Domineck a big shoulder, then the teams came together.

YouTube video

The Buffaloes beat Sun Devils 27-24, on a late-game field goal. It was Colorado’s second road conference win since 2017 and it moved the Buffaloes to 4-2.

Social media spent Sunday night chiming in about the hit after video of the hit came out.

Skattebo joins Colorado State’s Henry Blackburn as players to take dirty hits on Buffaloes. Blackburn cost Travis Hunter multiple weeks and still hasn’t played since leaving the Rams game.

Colorado has has a short week, hositng Stanford on Friday before the bye week.

***

Buffs

Travis Hunter...

Will Petersen

CU Buffs two-way star Travis Hunter is back on the practice field

This news comes from Darius Sanders, sharing a video of Travis Hunter battling 1-on-1 with true freshman wide receiver Omarion Miller

18 minutes ago

Gonzaga Bulldogs Basketball...

Jake Shapiro

A basketball powerhouse may be joining the CU Buffs in the Big 12

Since leaving the Big 12 over a decade ago the Colorado Buffaloes under Tad Boyle have enjoyed their golden age of basketball, things will get crazy next year

3 hours ago

Deion Sanders head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders lays into CU Buffs even though they won at ASU

The CU Buffs fighting for a win against ASU wasn't enough for head coach Deion Sanders, he's associated with excellence

2 days ago

Shedeur Sanders...

James Merilatt

Shedeur Sanders celebrates win at ASU in flashy fashion

After the Buffs blew a late lead at Arizona State, their quarterback led them to a last-second victory, and then celebrated in style

2 days ago

Xavier Weaver...

Will Petersen

CU Buffs get big fourth win as a bowl game looks like it can happen

It was nice to see the CU defense help carry the team to a win, holding ASU to seven points in the second half and recording five sacks

2 days ago

Deion Sanders Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders misses his radio show with medical issue

Deion Sanders missed his weekly Colorado Buffaloes coaches show Thursday for health reasons, a university official said to The Denver Post

3 days ago

Viral video emerges of ASU player taking postgame cheap shot on Buff