Viral video emerges of ASU player taking postgame cheap shot on Buff

While Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was busy doing his signature celebration in flipping his watch to the Arizona State student section, a Sun Devils player was busy taking a cheap shot.

Not caught on the Pac-12 Network broadcast, but in a YouTube video posted of the game’s ending and the first few seconds after the whistle was running back Cam Skattebo taking an apparent cheap shot on Buffs edge rusher Jordan Domineck. It does appear that maybe the do-it-all Skattebo thought the game could still be going on as several ASU players rushed toward Domineck who had the ball. But the game was clearly over as Skattebo gave Domineck a big shoulder, then the teams came together.

The Buffaloes beat Sun Devils 27-24, on a late-game field goal. It was Colorado’s second road conference win since 2017 and it moved the Buffaloes to 4-2.

Social media spent Sunday night chiming in about the hit after video of the hit came out.

What a cheap cheap shot. So dirty. He needs to be suspended https://t.co/Pd1gOt2CPi — Brandon Stokley (@bstokley14) October 9, 2023

This is a totally disgusting cheap shot by ASU’s Cam Skattebo vs Colorado The hate/jealousy for the Buffs because of Coach Prime is ridiculous… wow! I get that playing Colorado is their Super Bowl, but no excuse for this… pic.twitter.com/3RLQpH4eJL — College Football Blue Bloods (@bluebloodsbias) October 9, 2023

Skattebo joins Colorado State’s Henry Blackburn as players to take dirty hits on Buffaloes. Blackburn cost Travis Hunter multiple weeks and still hasn’t played since leaving the Rams game.

Colorado has has a short week, hositng Stanford on Friday before the bye week.

