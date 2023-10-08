CU Buffs get big fourth win as a bowl game looks like it can happen

The CU Buffs are two wins from going to a bowl game after defeating ASU 27-24 on Saturday night in Tempe.

The victory improved Colorado to 4-2, stopping a mini two-game losing streak following defeats by ranked opponents Oregon and USC.

Kicker Alejandro Mata drilled a 43-yard field goal in the final seconds to give the Buffs the win, his second of the night and completing a perfect 5-5 evening on his kicks.

It was nice to see the defense help carry the team to a win, holding the Sun Devils to seven points in the second half and recording five sacks overall.

Trailing 17-14 at the break, the Buffs played well in the final two quarters. Shedeur Sanders found Javon Antonio for his first touchdown and then he caught a long one with under a minute to go to set up Mata’s dramatic boot.

Xavier Weaver also scored a rushing TD in the first half and Sanders scampered for a 16-yard score as well. Anthony Hankerson led things on the ground with 10 carries for 58 yards.

Colorado still has Stanford and Arizona on the schedule, two games they’ll be favored to win. Take care of those and they’ll be headed to a bowl game for the first time since the COVID shortened season in 2020. CU hasn’t won a bowl since 2004, losing four straight.

For Coach Prime’s group, it was a contest they simply had to have. The were blown out by the Ducks and then had a furious rally against the Trojans last week, but still came up short. This gets things back on track, and should have CU feeling like they’re a team that can play in the postseason.

Two-way star Travis Hunter didn’t suit up, and will probably miss next week’s game as well before a bye. Safety Shilo Sanders returned after missing the USC game and recorded six tackles.

It might have been the least memorable of Colorado’s four wins, but they all count the same. CU had already downed TCU, Nebraska and CSU this year.

Next up is Stanford on Friday night at Folsom Field, a game that’s been sold out for a long time. Win that, and at 5-2 a bowl appearance is all but assured.

