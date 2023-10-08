Close
BUFFS

Shedeur Sanders celebrates win at ASU in flashy fashion

Oct 7, 2023, 9:05 PM | Updated: 9:12 pm

Shedeur Sanders...

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY JAMES MERILATT


Editor of Denver Sports

It wasn’t pretty, but it was clutch. Colorado surrendered the lead with just 50 seconds to play at Arizona State, but managed to score in the final moments to escape the desert with a much-needed victory.

The win ended the Buffs two-game losing streak. It put them over their projected win total for the season. And it put them within two victories of a bowl game.

Their quarterback was certainly feeling the moment. After leading the game-winning drive, which included a 43-yard completion to Javon Antonio along the way, Shedeur Sanders was enjoying the moment. He celebrated the road win by letting the Sun Devils faithful know that they were going home unhappy.

It was just the latest heroics for the QB. He did the same thing in CU’s last victory, leading a come-from-behind win over CSU. After that win, Sanders talked about channeling his inner Tom Brady. On Saturday night, he did it again.

With the game on the line, is there a quarterback in college football that would be better to have behind center? Shedeur Sanders proved once again that he’s the right guy for that kind of situation.

***

