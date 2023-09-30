Close
BUFFS

CU’s furious rally comes up short as Caleb Williams cooks the Buffs

Sep 30, 2023, 1:41 PM

Caleb Williams...

(Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Caleb Williams played football in Colorado on Saturday.

Could it be a sign of things to come?

The USC QB cooked the CU Buffs, throwing for 403 yards and six touchdowns, as the Trojans downed Coach Prime and Colorado by a score of 48-41.

On a day Broncos GM George Paton was in the building, Williams looked every bit like the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft. With Denver sitting at 0-3, a showdown with the also winless Chicago Bears could go a long way toward figuring out who has the top selection come April.

The Buffs battled, you have to give them that. Down 48-21 in the second half, Shedeur Sanders led a furious rally to get CU within seven points. But some clock management issues in the final minutes left the team without a timeout. An onside kick with 1:43 to go after their final score wasn’t recovered.

Sanders finished 30-45 for 371 yards and four touchdowns. A new star might have been born, as true freshman receiver Omarion Miller made several impressive plays. He finished with 196 yards receiving and a TD.

The Buffs clearly missed Shilo Sanders and Travis Hunter on defense, as both the stud safety and corner are battling gruesome internal injuries. The Trojans had their way pretty much all day, although Colorado did manage to intercept Williams once.

Up next is a trip to Arizona State, a game CU needs to have to get their season back on track. Their record fell to 3-2, but they showed way more signs of life against USC than they did in a beatdown by Oregon a week ago.

It’s a good omen for Deion Sanders, as he clearly challenged his guys at halftime with the Buffs down 34-14. Folsom Field was electric, and the 10:00 a.m. kickoff didn’t prevent fans and students from getting out of bed and inside the stadium.

It’ll go down as a loss, but CU managed to hang around and then some. As for Williams, he’d look darn good in orange and blue next season.

