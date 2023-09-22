Oregon Ducks head coach just made it personal with Coach Prime

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning just can’t help himself.

He’s made it personal with Coach Prime and the CU Buffs.

Lanning, who fired shots at Colorado back in August, may have just given Deion Sanders and his players more motivation.

In an interview that is going viral, Lanning took a jab at Colorado’s amazing social media team and all the behind the scenes access they give fans.

“I mean, at the end of the day, YouTube videos aren’t going to win football games,” Lanning said on Sirius XM. “You’ve got to play the game between the white lines. And that’s the plan for us this week.”

Well, it’s a good plan, coach. You do indeed have to meet Shedeur Sanders and the rest of the Buffs between the white lines on Saturday afternoon.

But seriously, will these guys ever learn? We’ve seen TCU, Nebraska and CSU all make the same mistake. Last week, it was Rams head coach Jay Norvell attacking Coach Prime’s style. The Buffs used it as fuel in a thrilling 2OT win.

We’ll see if CU can pull off another stunner as heavy underdogs, but this will no doubt add motivation. And you can bet it’ll come up if the Buffs hunt down the Ducks.

