Deion Sanders fires shot back at chirping Oregon Ducks

Conference realignment has once more swept college football and again the Colorado Buffaloes seem to be the straw that broke the camel’s back.

More than a decade ago the Buffs move to the Pac-12 kicked off a wave of conference maneuvering that really hasn’t stopped since. Now CU’s decision to go back to Big 12 seems to have ended the Pac-12, or at least as we know it. Rumors are out that Arizona and maybe more could be joining the Big 12 as well and now Oregon and Washington are jumping ship to the Big Ten. The moves come in the wake of the Pac-12’s failure to secure a TV deal.

Oregon and Washington informed Pac-12 presidents earlier that they plan to accept an invitation from the Big Ten, sources tell me and @DanWetzel. An invitation from the Big Ten is expected soon. https://t.co/KhebqNamPV — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 4, 2023

But before the Ducks and Huskies moved, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning did a lot of talking earlier this week.

“Not a big reaction,” Lanning said of Colorado’s switching of conferences. “I’m trying to remember what they won to affect this conference and I don’t remember. Do you remember them winning anything? I don’t remember them winning anything.”

The Ducks have gotten a lot further than the Buffs in recent years but they too haven’t won anything unlike CU who did win a title—long ago.

Deion Sanders frankly doesn’t care about any of this, responding to a question at a Friday press conference moments after the Ducks and Huskies move got reported, “The same teams that were talking about us, right?”

The Buffs and Ducks have one more Pac-12 matchup left this season and it’s in Eugene for Week 4. One of CU’s biggest Pac-12 wins came over Oregon in 2016, kick starting The Rise, maybe a win out at Autzen—plus a little talking—can get the Prime Era off to a Golden Brick start.

