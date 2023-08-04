Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

Deion Sanders fires shot back at chirping Oregon Ducks

Aug 4, 2023, 11:08 AM

Deion Sanders...

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Conference realignment has once more swept college football and again the Colorado Buffaloes seem to be the straw that broke the camel’s back.

More than a decade ago the Buffs move to the Pac-12 kicked off a wave of conference maneuvering that really hasn’t stopped since. Now CU’s decision to go back to Big 12 seems to have ended the Pac-12, or at least as we know it. Rumors are out that Arizona and maybe more could be joining the Big 12 as well and now Oregon and Washington are jumping ship to the Big Ten. The moves come in the wake of the Pac-12’s failure to secure a TV deal.

But before the Ducks and Huskies moved, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning did a lot of talking earlier this week.

“Not a big reaction,” Lanning said of Colorado’s switching of conferences. “I’m trying to remember what they won to affect this conference and I don’t remember. Do you remember them winning anything? I don’t remember them winning anything.”

The Ducks have gotten a lot further than the Buffs in recent years but they too haven’t won anything unlike CU who did win a title—long ago.

Deion Sanders frankly doesn’t care about any of this, responding to a question at a Friday press conference moments after the Ducks and Huskies move got reported, “The same teams that were talking about us, right?”

The Buffs and Ducks have one more Pac-12 matchup left this season and it’s in Eugene for Week 4. One of CU’s biggest Pac-12 wins came over Oregon in 2016, kick starting The Rise, maybe a win out at Autzen—plus a little talking—can get the Prime Era off to a Golden Brick start.

***

Buffs

Shedeur Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Shedeur Sanders still learning CU’s offense, but his deep passes are flying

The Colorado Buffaloes are back in action, returning to campus this week for fall practices ahead of their first season under Deion Sanders

2 days ago

Colorado, Arizona...

Jake Shapiro

CU’s Pac-12 rival could soon join Buffs in Big 12

The Buffs are roaming back to their traditional plains but could a friend—or foe—Colorado made out on the west coast be joining them

3 days ago

Coach Prime...

Will Petersen

Coach Prime has players rocking social media handles, not names

On the first day of fall football camp on Wednesday at CU, Coach Prime had his players in jerseys that caught people's attention

3 days ago

Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

What CU’s move to the Big 12 means for the Buffs, college sports

The Colorado Buffaloes kicked off conference realignment more than a decade ago now includes the CU Buffs again, what does it mean

9 days ago

Big 12...

Jake Shapiro

CU Buffs officially ditch sinking Pac-12, vote for Big 12 return

The University of Colorado Board of Regents unanimously approved a resolution allowing the school to re-join the Big 12 Conference

9 days ago

Colorado Big 12...

Jake Shapiro

Report: Big 12 votes unanimously to bring back CU Buffs

The final step for the Colorado Buffaloes in switching conferences from the Pac-12 to the Big 12 comes Thursday

9 days ago

Deion Sanders fires shot back at chirping Oregon Ducks