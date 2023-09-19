Coach Prime and CU make more history, sell out all home games

Maybe this is the start out a sell out streak at CU.

It took only until Sept. 19 for Coach Prime and the Buffs to run out of tickets for every home game on the schedule.

Colorado is officially sold out for games against Oregon State and Arizona, meaning all six at Folsom Field this year will go down as sell outs. This the first time that’s ever happened.

The Buffs had no problem getting all these tickets snatched up, but it did come in waves. First it was the news that Nebraska and Stanford were sold out, followed by CSU and USC, and now the two November games.

The secondary market for CU is the highest in the country, recently passing Ohio State. One site says it’s an average of $517 to see the Buffs play if tickets are acquired that way.

And with a 3-0 record and a No. 19 ranking in the AP poll, Boulder should be electric for all four remaining home games. Even with a tough stretch coming up against Oregon and USC, fans are going to want to see this team play all season.

Today, it gets a little tougher to do that, but hopefully folks have already been to one of the home games or have plans to see another that’s coming up.

***