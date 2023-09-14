Report: CU tops Ohio State for most expensive secondary tickets

The CU Buffs have passed Ohio State for the most expensive secondary market tickets in all of college football.

This report comes from Front Office Sports, citing data from “TicketIQ” — a popular site for fans to buy and sell game tickets.

Colorado has overtaken Ohio State for the highest average ticket price in college football: $517.https://t.co/1UbSVwUh6K pic.twitter.com/o3PlxYl8nx — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 14, 2023

As the graphic says, the average price to see Coach Prime and Colorado play on the secondary market is $517. The Buckeyes check in at $512, which held the top spot since the start of the 2021 season — until now.

For CU, it’s a 327 percent increase for tickets since last year, long before Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder.

The Buffs have sold out four home games for the first time since 1996. They’ve already played Nebraska, and tickets from the university to see CSU, USC and Stanford are gone. A precious few remain for home contests with Oregon State and Arizona in November.

And the college football world is headed to campus this weekend. College Gameday will be live on Saturday morning several hours before the Rocky Mountain Showdown. Shows like “First Take” with Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith will be in Boulder on Friday as well.

This is the universe the Buffs now operate in. They’re ranked No. 18 in the country, but a secondary ticket is the most expensive one in the sport. And that’s the Prime Effect, demonstrated for about the 100th time.

