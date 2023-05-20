Is it time for the Broncos to move their stadium out of Denver?

The Broncos are located right in the heart of Denver, Colorado, and are surrounded by an enormous and growing city. The Nuggets, Avalanche, and Rockies stadiums are all within miles of the Broncos stadium. It’s the perfect shot on Sunday Night Football, with the Broncos stadium front and center and Ball Arena in the background with the beautiful city of Denver to finish off the shot. Can’t get much better than that, can you? Well, unfortunately, it’s time to get the heck out of there and start fresh.

Empower Field at Mile High has been around since 2001 and is an essential part of the Broncos history. The team has always been located in the heart of Denver and before the current stadium was built, the previous Broncos stadium was built in the same parking lot. The team has never ventured from Denver. It’s an amazing location, but it’s become far too crowded and the stadium is just out of date. In 2023, teams like the Rams and Raiders have these multi-billion dollar stadiums that take the fan experience to the next level.

The league is starting to move in a different direction when it comes to building new stadiums. It’s no longer about just building a stadium to hold the most people, it’s about creating an experience for every fan. It’s about creating a VIP experience for all fans attending the game. When you look at SoFi stadium, it’s practically picture-perfect. Everything within the stadium is updated and luxurious. The general seating is padded, food has been upgraded, and the TV within the stadium creates a unique view and experience for every fan regardless of seat. It’s all about creating a better experience for the fans.

A couple of months ago, the Broncos sent out a survey to season ticket holders asking all kinds of questions about the possibility of a new stadium with major upgrades to the fan experience.

Broncos in survey to season-tix holders:

"The Broncos are exploring possibility of constructing a new state-of-the-art stadium.

"The new stadium would improve fan experience w/new seating options, upgraded amenities across concessions, concourse, technology, merchandise.

The Broncos current stadium is outdated and needs to be replaced. The team needs to relocate out East towards Denver International Airport, and buy a large sum of property to create a “Broncos Country.”

The Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group would be able to start from scratch and build a new stadium, a new practice facility, bars, restaurants, hotels and all different kinds of entertainment. They would be able to create an experience that not many other NFL teams have. This would be an amazing opportunity for the Walton-Penner group to solidify their names in Broncos history.

The Broncos wouldn’t undergo this massive project right away, it will take about five to ten years to plan and build a new stadium. In the meantime, the Walton-Penner group has put a record $100 million into upgrades in the current stadium.

“This significant investment in Empower Field at Mile High — the largest in the stadium’s history — demonstrates the deep commitment by the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group to immediately and continually provide the best possible experience for our fans,” president Damani Leech said. “As we look toward the future with the long-term plans for our stadium, we are equally focused on the present to ensure Empower Field at Mile High remains a premier sports and entertainment venue”.

It’s all about the fan experience and the Broncos plan on upgrading the elevators, team stores, concessions, technology, and premium areas around the stadium. This will create more of a “VIP” experience for all fans in the current stadium while they plan long-term for a new stadium.

This week the Broncos announced the new Breckenridge Bourbon Club. A new VIP experience that is a part of the $100 million in upgrades to the current stadium.

Introducing the @breckdistillery Club Premium Experience at @EmpowerField — a part of our record $100M in upgrades. Members will receive exclusive access to the ground-level club, all-inclusive food & drink, free parking and 100-level bowl seating. 📰 » https://t.co/3dW7AAKOfi pic.twitter.com/Q6rTfFNbkU — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 17, 2023

They also released a glimpse of the new massive scoreboard being installed at Empower Field. The scoreboard will be the fourth largest in any NFL stadium and is 70% bigger than the previous one.

The NFL is trying to create a new experience for fans in stadiums and with the wealthiest owners in the NFL, Broncos country expects them to go big with a new stadium. The Broncos are long overdue for a new home, and while it’s still unknown what the future holds, they need to move out of Denver and head out East.

It’s time for a fresh start.

