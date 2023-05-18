Broncos show off scope of new scoreboard as “Bucky” returns to his perch

The Denver Broncos are doing $100 million worth of renovations to Empower Field at Mile High this summer.

While a new luxury club looks swanky and fun, the most notable addition is a massive new scoreboard.

The fixture is being expanded by 70 percent, which will make it the fourth-largest in the NFL once it’s completed.

The team says the new videoboard will be 72 feet tall by 225 feet wide and 31 feet taller than it currently stands. The Broncos anticipate the scoreboard “will be better equipped to display statistics, high-definition replays, improved in-game entertainment and more.”

But once construction started, “Bucky,” the iconic horse statue that sits atop the scoreboard, had to be pulled down for several months.

Well, on Thursday, the Broncos shared that Bucky was being returned to his perch and showed off the scope off their massive new project.

Guess who’s back? Back again. Bucky’s back, tell a friend! pic.twitter.com/0AsxMjOq6s — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 18, 2023

For as great as it is that Bucky is back, what really sticks out is the size of that thing. It appears to be just as tall as the upper-deck on the East side of the stadium, if not even higher. It truly should be a stunning visual when it’s completed.

For the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group, this is an important offseason. It’s their first owning the team, and they haven’t skimped when it comes to dollars in free agency, or the renovations at the current stadium.

Now, will they eventually build a new stadium? That remains a possibility, but for now we know the Broncos will play at their current location for at least the next several seasons.

And Bucky will be there watching the action, sitting even higher above the field than he used to.

(Update 4:22 p.m.) –

The Broncos shared several more photos of Bucky back where he belongs.

***