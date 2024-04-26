Bo Nix’s first phone call with Broncos will have fans excited

The reaction to Bo Nix being the Broncos first-round pick on Thursday night was somewhat mixed. Many thought taking the quarterback with the 12th-overall pick was a bit of a reach.

But there’s a reason Sean Payton and company made the selection. And perhaps it was revealed during the QB’s phone call with the team after he was picked that demonstrates what the Broncos liked about Nix.

“You wanna win a Super Bowl?”

That’s a comment that is music to all ears in Broncos Country. The once-proud franchise hasn’t made the playoffs since the 2015 season. They’ve had seven-straight losing seasons.

Is Nix the player to right the ship and get Denver back to winning ways? Can he restore the franchise to the glory of eight Super Bowl appearances and three Lombardi Trophies?

Time will tell. But his first moment as a Bronco was a good one.

