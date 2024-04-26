Bo Nix joining Broncos was set in motion by their meeting, which was ‘a blast’

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos had already met with Bo Nix once by the time they convened with him in Eugene, Ore. last month.

They’d used one of their NFL Scouting Combine interviews on Nix as they cycled their way through the quarterback class. Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy and Spencer Rattler all found themselves in the hot seat in a Lucas Oil Stadium suite to be grilled by Sean Payton and the team’s staff.

But their second spurt of time together is what set the wheels in motion toward Nix becoming the newest Broncos quarterback.

Bo Nix, on meeting with Sean Payton and the Broncos last month in Eugene, Ore.: “We talked a lot of football … I definitely saw a great relationship there at that moment. So, I'm just happy to be a part of their team now.” pic.twitter.com/W2kSlMdpyx — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) April 26, 2024

“We talked a lot of football, and we talked a lot about his scheme and what he’s done for so many years and how he’s been so successful,” Nix said on a conference call with Denver-area media Thursday night. “It was a blast talking football, to be honest with you. It was a blast being in there with him and the other coaches.”

“… And I definitely saw a great relationship there at that moment. So I’m just happy to be a part of their team now.”

Bo Nix enjoyed it.

So did Sean Payton.

“Man, it was impressive,” Payton told Bill Belichick and Pat McAfee during an interview shortly after the Broncos selected Nix with the No. 12 overall pick. “I just remember we got in the car afterwards and I just looked around and I said, ‘Are you kidding me?’”

Sean Payton, on Bo Nix’s private workout to Bill Belichick and @PatMcAfeeShow: “Man, it was impressive. I just remember we got in the car afterwards and I just looked around and I said, 'Are you kidding me?'” pic.twitter.com/lAJvHycO5p — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) April 26, 2024

Nix showed exactly what was on the tape: accuracy. Payton spoke of how Nix was throwing to the correct shoulder when the Broncos tested him.

The work came one day after Nix’s Pro Day, Payton said. That goes hand-in-hand with how the Broncos also worked out McCarthy, getting a day with the Michigan quarterback — and now Minnesota Viking — one day after his Pro Day.

As it turned out, Bo Nix left the impression. And the Broncos left an impression on him, too — to where he understood their interest was genuine.

“I had an idea because they showed interest. They came out to Eugene; they had some Zooms and all that stuff,” Nix said.

“To be honest with you, you never know until you get the phone call, and you hear your name called on TV. Again, I just can’t say how excited I am to be a part of this organization.”

And the Broncos now have a quarterback who could be a perfect scheme fit.