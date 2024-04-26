Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Bo Nix joining Broncos was set in motion by their meeting, which was ‘a blast’

Apr 25, 2024, 9:05 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos had already met with Bo Nix once by the time they convened with him in Eugene, Ore. last month.

They’d used one of their NFL Scouting Combine interviews on Nix as they cycled their way through the quarterback class. Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy and Spencer Rattler all found themselves in the hot seat in a Lucas Oil Stadium suite to be grilled by Sean Payton and the team’s staff.

But their second spurt of time together is what set the wheels in motion toward Nix becoming the newest Broncos quarterback.

“We talked a lot of football, and we talked a lot about his scheme and what he’s done for so many years and how he’s been so successful,” Nix said on a conference call with Denver-area media Thursday night. “It was a blast talking football, to be honest with you. It was a blast being in there with him and the other coaches.”

“… And I definitely saw a great relationship there at that moment. So I’m just happy to be a part of their team now.”

Bo Nix enjoyed it.

So did Sean Payton.

“Man, it was impressive,” Payton told Bill Belichick and Pat McAfee during an interview shortly after the Broncos selected Nix with the No. 12 overall pick. “I just remember we got in the car afterwards and I just looked around and I said, ‘Are you kidding me?’”

Nix showed exactly what was on the tape: accuracy. Payton spoke of how Nix was throwing to the correct shoulder when the Broncos tested him.

The work came one day after Nix’s Pro Day, Payton said. That goes hand-in-hand with how the Broncos also worked out McCarthy, getting a day with the Michigan quarterback — and now Minnesota Viking — one day after his Pro Day.

As it turned out, Bo Nix left the impression. And the Broncos left an impression on him, too — to where he understood their interest was genuine.

“I had an idea because they showed interest. They came out to Eugene; they had some Zooms and all that stuff,” Nix said.

“To be honest with you, you never know until you get the phone call, and you hear your name called on TV. Again, I just can’t say how excited I am to be a part of this organization.”

And the Broncos now have a quarterback who could be a perfect scheme fit.

Broncos

Dan Lanning, Bo Nix...

James Merilatt

Bo Nix’s first phone call with Broncos will have fans excited

Right after being picked by the Broncos, the quarterback had a conversation with Sean Payton and the team's brass; it went very well

41 minutes ago

Bo Nix Broncos...

Will Petersen

It sure sounds like the Broncos fell in love with Bo Nix a month ago

ESPN's Adam Schefter fired off a series of tweets after the selection, clearly showing Bo Nix was the guy for the Broncos all along

1 hour ago

Bo Nix Broncos mock draft...

James Merilatt

Broncos stay at No. 12 and select their quarterback of the future

With five quarterback already off the board, the Broncos didn't make a move up or down in the draft, settling for Bo Nix out of Oregon

2 hours ago

Zach Wilson Broncos...

Andrew Mason

Could Zach Wilson be the Broncos’ Week 1 starter?

Mark Schlereth of NFL on Fox and Denver Sports/104.3 The Fan believes the team will open 2023 with Zach Wilson at QB.

6 hours ago

Dallas Turner...

Jake Shapiro

ESPN’s final mock has Broncos doing something surprising in first

ESPN mocked Dallas Turner to Denver, the EDGE from Alabama is the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year

7 hours ago

NFL Draft...

DenverSports.com

Denver Broncos 2024 NFL Draft tracker

The Denver Broncos are almost on the clock with the 2024 NFL Draft taking place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Detroit

8 hours ago

Bo Nix joining Broncos was set in motion by their meeting, which was ‘a blast’