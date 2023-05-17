Close
BRONCOS

Broncos unveil one of their $100M renovations, a new “premium experience”

May 17, 2023, 10:43 AM

Empower Field at Mile High...

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos are putting $100 million worth of upgrades into Empower Field at Mile High this offseason.

While those include a variety of projects, we got our first look at one on Wednesday.

The team rolled out renderings of the “Breckenridge Bourbon Club premium experience” on the East side of the stadium, and it looks pretty darn cool.

The room is 9,040 square feet, according to the Broncos, and “offers members exclusive access to the ground-level club, all-inclusive food and beverage, complimentary parking and 100-level bowl seating.”

The team says members of the club will receive their own drink lockers along with visits from Broncos alumni and cheerleaders. There will also be complimentary grab-and-go snack and drink stations.

The Broncos announced the $100 million of renovations back in December. The biggest and most notable change is the scoreboard in the south stands of the stadium. It will be expanded by 70 percent, which will make it the fourth-largest in the NFL.

Along with this new club, the rest of the renovations include significant upgrades to concession stands, new WiFi throughout the stadium coming in 2024, an expansion to the Broncos team store and new elevators to better assist ADA guests.

