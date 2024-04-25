Close
BRONCOS

ESPN’s final mock has Broncos doing something surprising in first

Apr 25, 2024, 1:37 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

ESPN’s final mock for the Denver Broncos does not align with just about any other mock draft that has come out leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. The NFL’s broadcast partner for the Thursday event has a prediction that may as well be the opposite of Denver Sports’ draft expert Cecil Lammey.

Last night, Lammey published his mock and had the popular pick of the Broncos going for quarterback Bo Nix at No. 12. In likely need of a gunslinger after cutting Russell Wilson, most have thought it’s a shoo-in Denver will use its first first-rounder in years to go with a quarterback high. But the Broncos, who have the sport’s second-longest postseason drought, are in need of a lot of help in many spots.

One of those places of need is EDGE and ESPN’s Field Yates thinks the Broncos will be the second team in this year’s NFL Draft to take a defensive player. On Thursday afternoon, Yates mocked Dallas Turner to Denver. The EDGE from Alabama is the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year, tallying 10 sacks and would be an instant impact player for the Broncos, who only had 42 sacks as a team last fall.

Lammey wrote about Turner earlier this week:

“Dallas Turner (Alabama) is hands down the best edge player in this class. He’s got a ton of moves to get after the passer, and Turner plays with violent striking hands. Turner is relentless in his pursuit of the quarterback. There is no doubt he plays all out, but that can lead to mistimed moves. Turner needs to anticipate the snap better because pro signal callers will know they can draw him offsides due to his aggressive nature. While Turner has nuanced moves to get after the quarterback, I’d like to see him stack them better so he can swiftly and efficiently change on the move.”

At 6-foot-4, 251 pounds, the 21-year-old racked up 22.5 sacks for the Crimson Tide in his three seasons in Tuscaloosa. Both of the Broncos’ last two first-round picks Jerry Jeudy in 2020 and Pat Surtain II in 2022 went to school at Alabama.

Who are the Broncos taking at No. 12? Get all the latest mock drafts here!

Some have thought Denver may go defense at No. 12 but Turner hasn’t been linked to the Broncos until just now hours before the Draft.

