It sure sounds like the Broncos fell in love with Bo Nix a month ago

The Denver Broncos took former Oregon QB Bo Nix with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

And it sure sounds like they fell in love with him last month.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter fired off a series of tweets after the selection, clearly showing Nix was the guy for the Broncos all along.

First, Schefter pointed out that head coach Sean Payton “feels as strongly about Bo Nix as he did (Patrick) Mahomes” when he coached the Saints in 2017.

A fair warning, you may have to open some of these tweets to read them all.

Sean Payton wanted and intended to draft Patrick Mahomes in the 2017 draft, when he held the 11thoverall pick. He was ready to turn in the card. But before he could, the Chiefs traded up to the Bills’ spot at No. 10 and took Mahomes one spot before Payton got him, leaving the… https://t.co/GdsRSCqryx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2024

Next, Schefter says center Alex Forsyth, who could start for Denver this year, put in a strong endorsement for Nix. The two played together at Oregon before Forsyth headed to the NFL.

Broncos center Alex Forsyth, who played with Nix at Oregon before Denver drafted him in the seventh round last year, raved to Denver’s coaches about his former college quarterback. Forsyth told the Broncos coaches that Nix is smart, knows every protection, handles it all at the… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2024

And finally, this is the big one, Nix passed Payton’s tests in a private workout. That happened in March, something that leaked earlier this week. Payton threw everything at Nix, and he reportedly nailed it.

Denver held a private workout with Bo Nix the day after his pro day. The night before the workout, the Broncos sent Nix three packets of offensive play installation. And the next morning, as they worked in the classroom with Nix, he “crushed it”, per a Broncos source. The… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2024

So, there you have it. Payton and GM George Paton knew who they wanted a long time ago. And even though he was the sixth QB off the board, that doesn’t matter.

Sometimes you’re convinced you’ve found the one, and you’ve got to make it happen. The first 11 picks of the night played out how Payton wanted, and he didn’t have to move up or back.

Now it’s up to Bo Nix to make the Broncos look smart for this selection, as we monitor the careers of the other QBs who went in his class.

It’s finally settled, as the next quarterback in Denver has been handed the keys.

Let’s see how it plays out.