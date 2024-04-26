Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NFL DRAFT 2024

It sure sounds like the Broncos fell in love with Bo Nix a month ago

Apr 25, 2024, 7:56 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos took former Oregon QB Bo Nix with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

And it sure sounds like they fell in love with him last month.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter fired off a series of tweets after the selection, clearly showing Nix was the guy for the Broncos all along.

First, Schefter pointed out that head coach Sean Payton “feels as strongly about Bo Nix as he did (Patrick) Mahomes” when he coached the Saints in 2017.

A fair warning, you may have to open some of these tweets to read them all.

Next, Schefter says center Alex Forsyth, who could start for Denver this year, put in a strong endorsement for Nix. The two played together at Oregon before Forsyth headed to the NFL.

And finally, this is the big one, Nix passed Payton’s tests in a private workout. That happened in March, something that leaked earlier this week. Payton threw everything at Nix, and he reportedly nailed it.

So, there you have it. Payton and GM George Paton knew who they wanted a long time ago. And even though he was the sixth QB off the board, that doesn’t matter.

Sometimes you’re convinced you’ve found the one, and you’ve got to make it happen. The first 11 picks of the night played out how Payton wanted, and he didn’t have to move up or back.

Now it’s up to Bo Nix to make the Broncos look smart for this selection, as we monitor the careers of the other QBs who went in his class.

It’s finally settled, as the next quarterback in Denver has been handed the keys.

Let’s see how it plays out.

NFL Draft 2024

Bo Nix Broncos mock draft...

James Merilatt

Broncos stay at No. 12 and select their quarterback of the future

With five quarterback already off the board, the Broncos didn't make a move up or down in the draft, settling for Bo Nix out of Oregon

21 minutes ago

Zach Wilson Broncos...

Andrew Mason

Could Zach Wilson be the Broncos’ Week 1 starter?

Mark Schlereth of NFL on Fox and Denver Sports/104.3 The Fan believes the team will open 2023 with Zach Wilson at QB.

5 hours ago

Dallas Turner...

Jake Shapiro

ESPN’s final mock has Broncos doing something surprising in first

ESPN mocked Dallas Turner to Denver, the EDGE from Alabama is the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year

6 hours ago

NFL Draft...

DenverSports.com

Denver Broncos 2024 NFL Draft tracker

The Denver Broncos are almost on the clock with the 2024 NFL Draft taking place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Detroit

7 hours ago

Jayden Daniels...

Cecil Lammey

Rumors abound as Draft Day arrives, some impacting Broncos

There is no shortage of fibs, half-truths and lies being thrown around this time of year, but there's some fire with all of that smoke

13 hours ago

Bo Nix Broncos mock draft...

Cecil Lammey

Cecil Lammey’s one-and-only first-round mock of the 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft begins tonight in Detroit, providing the perfect moment to predict who will go when and where in the first round

1 day ago

It sure sounds like the Broncos fell in love with Bo Nix a month ago