Travis Hunter has giant goals for CU Buffs next year

The Colorado Buffaloes didn’t beat a single winning team in 2023, but if Travis Hunter’s goals come true next year the Buffs will be beating some of the country’s best teams often.

Hunter shared his goals for 2024 on his 12 Talks Podcast, including playing in the National Championship game.

“It was a hard season for us, a group of men coming together that we never have seen before,” Hunter said. “Next year you best believe we’re winning more than four games, we coming different next year for sure. The expectations for next year is to go out and ball—try to become the highest draft pick I can, try to win something with my team—try to get to the national championship—try to get a bowl game, everything we didn’t get this year.”

Travis Hunter has a message to Colorado doubters for next season 😤 (via 12 Talks with @TravisHunterJr) pic.twitter.com/XJ8LdAb7bF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 29, 2023

The Buffaloes went 4-8 in Deion Sanders first season in Boulder. Hunter missed some of the team’s biggest games thanks to a dirty hit in the Rocky Moutain Showdown. Still, the first two-way star at Colorado in years had a great year, catching 57 passes for 721 yards and five touchdowns on offense while making 30 tackles and snagging three picks on defense.

Thankfully for Hunter’s lofty goal of making it all the way to a national title game, the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams next season and Colorado should have a more winnable conference in joining the the Big 12. The Buffaloes haven’t won their conference since 2001 and haven’t played in a conference title game since 2016. To get the CFP, Colorado will either need to win the Big 12 to get an automatic bid or at least threaten for the conference title and get an at-large.

Of course, the Buffaloes getting into the realm of teams will take even more improvement than the one to four wins Prime jumped Colorado to in 2022. Heading into this week’s conference championships, every team within this year’s top 12 has a 10-2 record or better.

As for the 2025 NFL Draft, Hunter is mocked by some to be the highest non-quarterback selected.