Coach Prime’s Colorado Buffaloes sell out of season tickets again

May 20, 2024, 10:58 AM | Updated: 2:01 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Sure Spring Game attendance in Boulder was down last month but there were real reasons for that, and it’s not an indication that Folsom Field crowds will quiet in year two of Deion Sanders. Nope, the Colorado Buffaloes announced on Monday that they’ve sold out of season tickets for a second straight year and just the 10th time in the history of the program.

Before 2023, it had been 27 years since the Buffs last sold out of season tickets, doing so for seven straight years from 1990-96, when CU was chasing national championships.

“Selling out of season tickets for the second year in a row shows how strong our fan base is and the continued impact of and trust in Coach Prime,” CU Athletic Director Rick George said in a news release. “We are ready for an exciting 2024 season and expect a full house for every game for the second straight season.”

Single-game tickets will be available on Tuesday and fans wanting season tickets for the 2025 season can join a waitlist. Meanwhile, the student get their chance at passes come July 10, with around 12,000 seats going to the kids.

Last year the crowds were rowdy, cheering the Buffs to a 4-8 season. Sanders lifted the Buffaloes from the doldrums to the brief belle of college football early in the fall, with wild wins over Nebraska and Colorado State in Boulder. And the excitement off the field was bolstered by celebrity appearances, a Lil Wayne pregame concert and more cultural things off the gridiron.

The team will again feature Coach Prime’s son Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter, each will factor into the Heisman Trophy conversation.

Unlike last year though, the Buffs will play their rival Cornhuskers and Rams on the road, leaving the lone non-conference game at Folsom Field being a battle with FCS power North Dakota State on Thursday, August 29 to open up the season.

Baylor serves as the first Big 12 matchup in Boulder with the Buffs rejoining the conference this year after the Pac-12 collapsed. Then Kansas State, Cincinnati, Utah and Oklahoma State all visit Folsom Field throughout the fall.

