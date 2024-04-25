Close
NFL DRAFT 2024

Denver Broncos 2024 NFL Draft tracker

Apr 25, 2024, 1:17 PM | Updated: 1:18 pm

BY DENVERSPORTS.COM


Denver Sports

The Denver Broncos are almost on the clock with the 2024 NFL Draft taking place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Detroit.

The team is coming off an 8-9 season in what was Sean Payton’s first as the head coach. This offseason has already seen the Broncos make significant changes, showing a new era will match the team’s new uniforms.

Out has been Russell Wilson, Justin Simmons, Jerry Jeudy and others. The Broncos could be looking at replacing all three in some form or fashion during this weekend, Among the team’s major needs are quarterback, wide receiver, offensive tackle, cornerback, defensive tackle and EDGE.

Denver Broncos 2024 NFL Draft (8 picks):

Round 1, pick 12:

Round 3, pick 76 (From MIA in Bradley Chubb trade):

Round 4, pick 121:

Round 5, pick 136 (From CLE in Jerry Jeudy trade):

Round 5, pick 145 (From NYJ in Jake Martin trade):

Round 5, pick 147:

Round 6, pick 207 (From SF in Randy Gregory trade):

Round 7, pick 256 (From NYJ in Zach Wilson trade):

NFL Draft 2024

Zach Wilson Broncos...

Andrew Mason

Could Zach Wilson be the Broncos’ Week 1 starter?

Mark Schlereth of NFL on Fox and Denver Sports/104.3 The Fan believes the team will open 2023 with Zach Wilson at QB.

1 hour ago

Dallas Turner...

Jake Shapiro

ESPN’s final mock has Broncos doing something surprising in first

ESPN mocked Dallas Turner to Denver, the EDGE from Alabama is the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year

3 hours ago

Jayden Daniels...

Cecil Lammey

Rumors abound as Draft Day arrives, some impacting Broncos

There is no shortage of fibs, half-truths and lies being thrown around this time of year, but there's some fire with all of that smoke

9 hours ago

Bo Nix Broncos mock draft...

Cecil Lammey

Cecil Lammey’s one-and-only first-round mock of the 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft begins tonight in Detroit, providing the perfect moment to predict who will go when and where in the first round

22 hours ago

Bo Nix at the Senior Bowl...

Andrew Mason

The Broncos appear to have plenty of interest in Bo Nix … but will he be their guy?

Per a report, the Broncos met with Bo Nix via Zoom and in person -- with Sean Payton there -- in March. But does that mean they want him?

2 days ago

Zach Wilson vs. Broncos...

Andrew Mason

Zach Wilson is worth a flyer, but he’s not worth Broncos passing up on a Round 1 quarterback

At a bargain-basement price, Zach Wilson is worth adding ... but his presence shouldn't make the Broncos punt on drafting a QB early.

3 days ago

Denver Broncos 2024 NFL Draft tracker