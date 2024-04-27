Broncos get edge help in third round with selection of Jonah Elliss

The Denver Broncos need help getting after the QB, and the team hopes they achieved that on Friday night by taking Utah’s Jonah Elliss in the third round of the NFL Draft.

Elliss had 12 sacks last season for the Utes, drastically improving his total from 2022 when he had just three, and 2021 when he had one. Overall, he finished with 37 total tackles in 2023, including an impressive 16 for a loss.

In a cool twist, Luther Elliss, who is Jonah’s father, played for the Broncos in 2004.

Elliss joins an edge group that features the likes of Nik Bonitto, Baron Browning and Jonathon Cooper. All of them have had their moments in Denver, but none look to be future Pro Bowlers. The Broncos hope Elliss can blossom into that.

“Despite not being the biggest pass rusher in this class, Elliss brings very good physicality in the run game. Elliss can set the edge as well as knife into the backfield to disrupt rushers. His quickness off of the line of scrimmage gave several offensive tackles fits. However, he can get knocked off by double-teams at the point of attack,” Pro Football Network wrote in a draft profile about Elliss.

He’s listed at 6-foot-1 and 243 pounds, a respectable size for an edge-rusher, but nothing Earth shattering. Elliss will likely compete for rotational snaps to start the 2024 season.

Unless there’s a trade, the Broncos are done on Friday night. But a plethora of picks await them in Rounds 4-7 on Saturday.