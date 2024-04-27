Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NFL DRAFT 2024

Broncos trade up to land Bo Nix’s favorite target at Oregon

Apr 27, 2024, 10:25 AM | Updated: 11:06 am

BY JAMES MERILATT


Editor of Denver Sports

When the Broncos added quarterback Bo Nix with the No. 12 overall pick on Thursday night, one of the big questions became, who is the rookie going to throw to? Jerry Jeudy has been traded to Cleveland. Courtland Sutton is unhappy with his contract. So Denver’s wide receiver room is in transition, to put it mildly.

On Saturday, the Broncos addressed that situation in the draft. They traded up to select Nix’s college teammate at Oregon.

Franklin set a single-season school record with 14 touchdowns in 2023. He also racked up 1,383 receiving yards, catching passes from Nix.

The Broncos wanted to land Franklin. They traded up to get the wideout, sending picks 121, 136 and 207 to Seattle for Nos. 102 and 235.

Franklin’s draft profile explains why. It’s an impressive read on NFL.com:

“The puzzle pieces are fairly easy to put together when assessing who Franklin is and who he could be in the NFL. He’s a tall, linear receiver with good speed. He’s sudden enough to beat press but lacks the play strength to win combat catches and fight for operating space underneath. He has an innate talent for avoiding traffic and maintaining his distance from pursuit after the catch on crossing routes on all three levels. Franklin might not get WR1 target volume, but he should be productive with a high yards-per-catch average and the ability to open things up underneath for his teammates. Franklin could become a coveted complementary piece for an established WR1 or a productive vertical target for a team looking for instant help in the passing game.”

And his highlight reel is impressive.

Franklin will join Marvin Mims, Josh Reynolds and perhaps Sutton in Denver’s wide receiver room. He’s another weapon for the Broncos rookie QB.

NFL Draft 2024

John Franklin-Myers...

Andrew Mason

Broncos pick up veteran defensive end in draft-day trade

Still in need of defensive-line help, the Broncos sent a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Jets for defensive end John Franklin-Myers.

53 minutes ago

Audric Estime...

James Merilatt

Broncos add a running back with a nose for the end zone at No. 147

Looking to bolster their backfield, Denver drafted a player who set the single-season record for rushing touchdowns at Notre Dame in 2023

1 hour ago

Kris Abrams-Draine...

James Merilatt

Broncos add depth at cornerback with their first pick in the fifth round

Looking to provide competition opposite of Patrick Surtain, the Broncos selected an All-SEC cornerback with the No. 145 overall pick

2 hours ago

Troy Franklin...

Andrew Mason

When Bo Nix worked out, Troy Franklin was there

Troy Franklin was one of the receivers catching passes from Bo Nix at his Broncos workout, and he felt he made an impression.

2 hours ago

NFL Draft Day 3...

Andrew Mason

The key word for Broncos on Day 3 of the NFL Draft: ‘Flexibility’

As the NFL Draft hits Day 3, the Broncos have six picks -- including three in the fifth round -- and they have options.

12 hours ago

Luke McCaffrey...

James Merilatt

Another McCaffrey is headed to the NFL, but not Broncos bound

The son of former Broncos wideout Ed McCaffrey, and the brother of one of the NFL's most-versatile players, was drafted on Friday

17 hours ago

Broncos trade up to land Bo Nix’s favorite target at Oregon