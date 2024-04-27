Broncos trade up to land Bo Nix’s favorite target at Oregon

When the Broncos added quarterback Bo Nix with the No. 12 overall pick on Thursday night, one of the big questions became, who is the rookie going to throw to? Jerry Jeudy has been traded to Cleveland. Courtland Sutton is unhappy with his contract. So Denver’s wide receiver room is in transition, to put it mildly.

On Saturday, the Broncos addressed that situation in the draft. They traded up to select Nix’s college teammate at Oregon.

Oregon WR Troy Franklin to the Broncos. New weapon for Bo Nix! pic.twitter.com/JQybUXZ99q — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 27, 2024

Franklin set a single-season school record with 14 touchdowns in 2023. He also racked up 1,383 receiving yards, catching passes from Nix.

The Broncos wanted to land Franklin. They traded up to get the wideout, sending picks 121, 136 and 207 to Seattle for Nos. 102 and 235.

Franklin’s draft profile explains why. It’s an impressive read on NFL.com:

“The puzzle pieces are fairly easy to put together when assessing who Franklin is and who he could be in the NFL. He’s a tall, linear receiver with good speed. He’s sudden enough to beat press but lacks the play strength to win combat catches and fight for operating space underneath. He has an innate talent for avoiding traffic and maintaining his distance from pursuit after the catch on crossing routes on all three levels. Franklin might not get WR1 target volume, but he should be productive with a high yards-per-catch average and the ability to open things up underneath for his teammates. Franklin could become a coveted complementary piece for an established WR1 or a productive vertical target for a team looking for instant help in the passing game.”

And his highlight reel is impressive.

Franklin will join Marvin Mims, Josh Reynolds and perhaps Sutton in Denver’s wide receiver room. He’s another weapon for the Broncos rookie QB.

Follow @jamesmerilatt