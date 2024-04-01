CU announces details for Spring Game, including a Lil Wayne show

It’s not an April Fools’ Day joke the school insists because what they announced on Monday would seem unthinkable this time two years ago—Lil Wayne is playing a concert on campus after the Colorado Buffaloes Spring Game later this month.

What too is pretty unimaginable is charging ticket prices for a glorified practice but such is the world of Deion Sanders in Boulder—a lot of hype and excitement and sometimes not a ton of substance.

The first Spring Game was full of hype as Coach Prime and CU superfan Peggy starred in what was an exhibition broadcasted on ESPN. Year two has been bumped all the way down to Pac-12 Network, of course, Colorado now plays football in the Big 12 not the Pac-12 so Sanders must have had trouble selling the event to TV. Aside from football, the festivities will include a talent show, alumni reunion and that post-game Lil Wayne concert.

The game itself will take place at 1 p.m. on April 27 at Folsom Field with tickets going on sale for students on Tuesday and then the general public on Wednesday. Those prices range from $25 for the east club seating to $5 for students.

After the game, there will be a Lil Wayne concert at the CU Events Center, dubbed “Outback Presents ‘The Show,’ A Prime Time Weekend Party.” Those tickets at $29.50 before fees and go on sale Monday at noon.

Meanwhile, the talent show will also be at the CU Events Center, coming Thursday, April 25. The show is free but lacks a ton of details besides that you can partake if you email primesgottalent@gmail.com. A night later there’s a special Deion Sanders dinner in the bougie touchdown club.

And then there’s gameday which starts with an alumni brunch for former CU football players. Last spring they were around to sign autographs and take selfies.

The Prime Time Weekend Party featuring Lil Wayne 🔥 Join @LilTunechi + more guests at CUEC following @CUBuffsFootball's black & gold spring game on April 27 Tickets on sale at 12pm MT: https://t.co/y78mhHaGG9 pic.twitter.com/w1rpltAPvv — Colorado Buffaloes (@CUBuffs) April 1, 2024

After losing eight of their last nine games to close the 2023 season some of the hype has seemed to die around the Buffaloes. Still, they seem to be appointment viewing and everyone here locally knows Colorado is on an upward path from where the program was two years ago. Can Coach Prime lead his son Shedeur Sanders, star Travis Hunter and more not just to a bowl game but to an expanded College Football Playoff? The world’s first look at the black and gold and answering that question will come on the 27th when they scrimmage against each other.

All tickets will be on sale at CUBuffs.com