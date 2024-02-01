Details of CU’s spring game emerge, it’ll be tough to top last year

About half of a million people tuned in to ESPN last spring to get their first look at Deion Sanders coaching the Colorado Buffaloes.

The spring game exhibition was a hit, as the hype in Boulder was launched into another stratosphere—which carried over into one of the hottest starts in college football. But the Buffs ended their season on a sore note and have done a lot this offseason to rebuild their team. Getting help on both lines, adding new players at key positions and undergoing some chances on staff.

The world will get their first chance to see all of the new in the black and gold crew on April 27, the program announced on Thursday. Time and TV for the game have yet to be announced.

Last season the Buffs sold out their Spring Game for the first time in program history, with 47,277 fans visiting Folsom Field.

CU says their spring roster will feature most of the 28 newcomers signed by the Buffs in the early signing period out of high school (six) and the transfer portal (22.) Five-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, the top-ranked tackle in the class, and two other top 100 players in Drelon Miller and Kamron Mikell, both four-star recruits will be a part of the Buffs this spring. It’ll be good extra practice for some young players hoping to make an early impact alongside stars like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

The whole crew will begin spring practices on March 18. Colorado’s season starts on August 31, with the Buffaloes full schedule revealed earlier this week.