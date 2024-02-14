Prime reveals wild plans for Spring Game on Lil Wayne’s podcast

Shedeur and Shilo Sanders’ runway walk last month at the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show, which made headlines everywhere seems to have been just the first.

The quarterback and cornerback’s legendary father and coach of the Colorado Buffaloes detailed on Lil Wayne’s ‘Young Money Radio’ that the team will soon be doing a fashion show. The runway walks will come during the revamped Spring Game weekend dubbed, “a whole Prime Weekend” by Deion Sanders.

“We’re having a fashion show on Thursday, something for the boosters on Friday. Then the game on Saturday. We’re doing an after party – a white, black, and a Hispanic DJ. We’re going to cover everybody. Then, after the game, we’re doing something with the alumni.”

Sanders also teased that a concert would make an appearance on top of the Champion Center, which overlooks the Buffs’ home Folsom Field. Coach Prime made it seem like the game would be on TV for a second straight season and then said, “Maybe, at halftime of the game or right at the end of the game on the rooftop… We’re going to have somebody. It’s going down. We may cut that into the game so that could be seen with millions of viewers.”

The world will get their chance to see Prime Weekend and all that’s new with the black and gold crew on April 27.

Last season, the Buffs sold out their Spring Game for the first time in program history, with 47,277 fans visiting Folsom Field. ESPN broadcasted the event with about half a million folks tuning in.

Prime is a fashion icon himself, with a sneaker line from Nike and somebody who has featured on the cover of GQ. His kids are following in his footsteps both in athletics and style, and they’ll seemingly get one weekend where they can do both all the while the hype again builds for the Buffs. Last year, that excitement peaked early on, seeing Lil Wayne do a live performance as the team entered against Colorado State. The Buffs beat the Rams to move to 3-0, the high point in their time under Prime thus far.

The whole crew will begin spring practices on March 18. Colorado’s season starts on August 31, with the Buffaloes full schedule now known.