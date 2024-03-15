Big-time Colorado TE recruit is leaving Ohio State for Prime’s Buffs

Shedeur Sanders is getting yet another weapon and this time around it’s a local as Cherokee Trail’s Sam Hart has announced he’s transferring from Ohio State back home to the Colorado Buffaloes.

Hart is a six-foot-five 255-pounder from Aurora and is a former four-star recruit, according to Rivals. He saw little action at Ohio State where he played five games in 2022 and didn’t record a stat across his three seasons. Hart joins the Buffaloes with two years of eligibility.

Hart is a former state champion wrestler in Colorado, going 38-0 en route to his 200-pound title. Hart helped the Cougars to the 5A playoffs but they lost to Valor Christian in the first round. Hart ended high school with a second-team all-state honor and was named the third-best recruit from Colorado in the 2021 class.

This offseason has brought a ton of upgrades to the offense for the elder and younger Sanders. First, it was key to revamp the offensive line, featuring a bunch of power conference transfers and the nation’s top recruit in the trenches. Next was getting even better skill position players. Even though Travis Hunter has stayed in Boulder, Xavier Weaver is NFL-bound, which left a hole next to Jimmy Horn Jr. Coach Prime has done this for his son by adding LaJohntay Wester and Will Sheppard. Oh and then there’s younger transfer Cordale Russell and young returning difference-maker Omarion Miller.

But what’s between a wideout and a lineman? A tight end. Colorado used walk-on Michael Harrison in this spot last year. He caught 31 passes for 284 yards and five touchdowns but has since moved on. So Sanders went ahead and added Chamon Metayer from Cincinnati and now Hart to go with highly-rated recruit Elijah Yelverton.

The only question with CU’s offense is how will Pat Shurmur make it all work.