Deion Sanders goes on national morning show as part of book tour

Mar 14, 2024, 4:48 PM | Updated: 4:54 pm

Deion Sanders...

Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Deion Sanders is on tour right now, selling his new book“Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field.” On Thursday he stopped by the Today Show for a quick interview where he shared details of his guide of coachings and talked a bit about his Colorado Buffaloes.

They went 3-0 to start the season then finished with eight losses in their last nine games. But there’s still a lot of hope in Boulder given that’s three more wins than the year before and Coach Prime put together a strong class of incoming talent.

“We weren’t prepared, we didn’t have the ability inside the locker room and at some position including myself,” Sanders said on the show. “This year we’re ready. We’re reloaded, we’re revamped, we went and got those places where we lacked, like the offense and defensive line and I can not wait for this season.”

When asked about his prediction for year two, Coach Prime didn’t say his usual dominate. Instead, Sanders focused on his sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, who are expected to leave for the NFL Draft after this fall.

“This is my last year with my sons, they’re going pro,” Sanders said. “It’s going to be a great year.”

Today also revealed that Sanders is about to become a grandfather, his daughter Deiondra is pregnant with R&B artist Jacquees as the father.

Sanders book tour began on Wednesday night in New Jersey and continues over the weekend. On Monday, he has a stop on campus in Boulder. Sanders hopes to become your coach in the book, he said, asking the host that so many people have great coaches in life, why shouldn’t you?

Also on Monday is the start of spring practices for the Buffs, who will play their annual spring game on April 27. Colorado’s real season starts on August 31, with the Buffaloes full schedule here.

Deion Sanders goes on national morning show as part of book tour