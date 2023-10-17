Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

Deion Sanders announces he’s written a new advice book

Oct 17, 2023, 11:35 AM

Deion Sanders...

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

A Deion Sanders documentary about his takeover of the Colorado Buffaloes will come to Amazon Prime in the coming months but the media doesn’t stop there for Coach Prime—it never does.

The eccentric superstar two-sport athlete turned mega coach of the Buffs announced on Tuesday that a book he’s written will be released on March, 12. It’s the second book Sanders has written, joining his 1999 memoir, “Power, Money & Sex: How Success Almost Ruined My Life.”

The new book will be called, “Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field,” and will be sold for $29.

“Success isn’t just about what you achieve between the lines on game day or stacking up money that you may never get to fully enjoy. It’s about winning in ALL ASPECTS of life,” Sanders said in a statement. “From the mindset you cultivate, the discipline you uphold, and your faith in God – champions aren’t born; they’re made, day by day, choice by choice and decision by decision. You’ve got to BE CONSISTENT and BELIEVE every darn step of the way.”

Sanders is in his first season of coaching the Buffaloes and has become one of the biggest stories in sports. His complete turnover of the Colorado program has drawn many eyes and celebrities to Boulder.

The book’s website previews the release in part by saying:

“Now, in Elevate and Dominate, Sanders is ready to become YOUR coach. His motivational stories and personal strategies are relatable and hugely effective beyond sports. His inspirational messages can be applied to all aspects of your life, including how to be the best at work, in relationships, as a parent, and as a member of your community. With the same bling, bluster, humility, and commitment he brings to his college team, he will share the lessons learned and the direction, motivation, and action required to dominate and win at life.”

***

Buffs

UCLA CU...

Jake Shapiro

CU Buffs get prime kickoff time against UCLA Bruins, look for upset

The Pac-12 announced that the Oct. 28 contest between the UCLA Bruins and CU Buffs will take place at a great time for everyone

1 day ago

Deion Sanders...

Richie Carni

The Buffs are in need of some soul searching after epic collapse

After blowing a 29-0 halftime lead, the bloom is off the rose in Boulder, as a once-promising season has derailed at an alarming rate

1 day ago

Deion Sanders head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders sends strong message to Buffs after CU’s big choke

The double overtime 46-43 Colorado Buffaloes loss is the kind that gets coaches fired, sticks with programs for the long haul and ends up on many epitaphs

4 days ago

Deion Sanders of the CU Buffs...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders takes responsibility for epic CU Buffs collapse

The Buffaloes were anything away from riding into their bye week at 5-2 while up 29-0, instead, they allowed Stanford their biggest comeback in school history, dropping 46-43

4 days ago

Coach Prime CU Buffs...

Will Petersen

CU Buffs lose thanks to unfathomable Stanford rally, fall in 2OT

Coach Prime and the CU Buffs put their foot on the gas early, but then let up in a big way, as a 29-0 halftime lead went up in smoke

4 days ago

Deion Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders rips late kickoff times, can’t wait for CU’s Pac-12 exit

Another person is upset with the kickoff times of the Colorado Buffaloes—this time it's head coach Deion Sanders speaking up

5 days ago

Deion Sanders announces he’s written a new advice book