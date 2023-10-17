Deion Sanders announces he’s written a new advice book

A Deion Sanders documentary about his takeover of the Colorado Buffaloes will come to Amazon Prime in the coming months but the media doesn’t stop there for Coach Prime—it never does.

The eccentric superstar two-sport athlete turned mega coach of the Buffs announced on Tuesday that a book he’s written will be released on March, 12. It’s the second book Sanders has written, joining his 1999 memoir, “Power, Money & Sex: How Success Almost Ruined My Life.”

The new book will be called, “Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field,” and will be sold for $29.

“Success isn’t just about what you achieve between the lines on game day or stacking up money that you may never get to fully enjoy. It’s about winning in ALL ASPECTS of life,” Sanders said in a statement. “From the mindset you cultivate, the discipline you uphold, and your faith in God – champions aren’t born; they’re made, day by day, choice by choice and decision by decision. You’ve got to BE CONSISTENT and BELIEVE every darn step of the way.”

Elevate and DOMINATE: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field… available for pre-sale NOW ‼️ Life's filled with ups and downs, trials and tribulations, decisions that'll make you choose between LEFT or RIGHT… I've been through almost everything one can experience in life, here… pic.twitter.com/GeNVt5nAFX — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) October 17, 2023

Sanders is in his first season of coaching the Buffaloes and has become one of the biggest stories in sports. His complete turnover of the Colorado program has drawn many eyes and celebrities to Boulder.

The book’s website previews the release in part by saying:

“Now, in Elevate and Dominate, Sanders is ready to become YOUR coach. His motivational stories and personal strategies are relatable and hugely effective beyond sports. His inspirational messages can be applied to all aspects of your life, including how to be the best at work, in relationships, as a parent, and as a member of your community. With the same bling, bluster, humility, and commitment he brings to his college team, he will share the lessons learned and the direction, motivation, and action required to dominate and win at life.”

***