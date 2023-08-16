The ‘QB-friendly’ tight end: Why Adam Trautman is TE1

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — When the Broncos issued their first “unofficial” depth chart of the season last week with Adam Trautman atop the list of tight ends, eyebrows arched.

But in some ways, it made sense.

Trautman isn’t likely the best pure receiver of the group. That distinction likely belongs to Greg Dulcich or Albert Okwuegbunam. And top-blocker plaudits go to Chris Manhertz.

But he appears to be in the top half of the tight ends in both disciplines.

“I think I can do multiple things — and that’s ultimately who I want to be as a player,” Trautman said.

Furthermore, he’s making dynamic plays in the passing game, perhaps none more than the touchdown pass he grabbed Wednesday with two defenders bearing down on him during a red-zone period.

Russell Wilson dropped the ball into a tight windows. Defenders closed in on him. And Trautman plucked the pass with his right hand.

That’s the sort of play that engenders trust from the quarterback.

“He’s a guy that might not have the speed of those guys,” offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said, referencing Dulcich and Okwuegbunam and other pass-catching-intensive tight ends. “But he’s very quarterback-friendly, meaning the quarterback knows exactly where he’s going to be, what he’s going to do.

“And if you’re one of those types of receivers that really talks to the quarterback with your body language and you make the right decisions, then it’s somebody that the quarterback is going to have confidence in.”

For Trautman himself, being “QB-friendly” has a similar definition.

“I’d say, moreso just knowing timing and spacing and understanding where you fit in the concept,” he explained. “Knowing when Russ, when Jarrett (Stidham), when Ben (DiNucci) need to get the ball out and what their drop is, and seeing the defense well.

“It’s a trust thing, knowing that they know you’re going to be in the right spot at all times, and they’re going to find you there.”

Even if multiple defenders are about to crash into you. That looming contact didn’t deter Trautman on Wednesday. And he showed why, at this moment, he appears to be at the top of the Broncos’ crowded tight-end pyramid.

EYE-CATCHING PLAYER

No. 3 QB Ben DiNucci has shown a knack for precise placement, dropping the football into some tight windows. He also possesses something else — beyond the skill set and measurable attributes.

“He’s just kind of got that magic moxie,” Lombardi explained. “He can make plays.”

That was evident to Lombardi even during DiNucci’s tryout at rookie minicamp. The Broncos gave him a shot after a season with the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons, where he led the league in nearly every passing category.

“He’s a really smart player,” Lombardi said. “He picked up the system fast. Every NFL offense can be challenging in the huddle, and his ability to get in and out, and get the play call, and just have it down and be able to call it, has been impressive from the start.

“Even in rookie camp, I was impressed with how fast he was able to spit back the plays in the huddle.”

NOTES:

The Broncos emphasized the run during one period of practice, executing 12 consecutive running plays.



DiNucci was rolling late in practice, firing up consecutive completions to Nick Williams, Trautman, Montrell Washington and J.J. Koski. Three of the passes covered double-digit yardage. The pass to Washington was 9 yards near the right sideline. It was a well-placed pass that the second-year receiver snagged, remaining in-bounds.



Wilson had two touchdown passes during a final four-play red-zone period — the strike to Trautman and a back-of-the-end-zone score to Courtland Sutton past Delonte Hood.



Okwuegbunam drew praise from teammates by blocking Marcus Haynes to the ground during the run period. Okwuegbunam has made multiple downfield receptions in the last two practices, as well.

PARTICIPATION REPORT:

Safety Justin Simmons (groin), CB K’Waun Williams (ankle), RT Mike McGlinchey (knee sprain), safety P.J. Locke, WR Brandon Johnson, CB Riley Moss (core-muscle surgery) and TE Chris Manhertz did not practice.

CB Pat Surtain II, WR Courtland Sutton and edge rusher Nik Bonitto returned to practice.

Edge rusher Frank Clark, who has seen occasional work during training camp, practiced.

QUOTE OF THE DAY:

“He’s just kind of got that magic moxie. He can make plays. Sometimes, he does some stuff — he put the ball behind his back today. We’re not encouraging that all. But he’s one of those guys that you always feel like you’ve got a chance (with).” — Lombardi, on QB Ben DiNucci

WEATHER REPORT:

Eventually, temperatures in Denver spiked toward 100°F– which is why the Broncos remain wise to practice in the morning. But that didn’t help them avoid the hottest conditions yet for training camp, with temperatures soaring from 89°F to 96°F during practice.

***

