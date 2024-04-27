Close
NFL DRAFT 2024

Another McCaffrey is headed to the NFL, but not Broncos bound

Apr 26, 2024

BY JAMES MERILATT


Editor of Denver Sports

Another McCaffrey is headed to the NFL. The brother of 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and the son of former Broncos wide receiver Ed McCaffrey was picked in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday night.

Luke McCaffrey had garnered interest from the Broncos. But ultimately, the Valor Christian High School graduate and Rice University wideout went off the board before his hometown team had a chance to select him.

He’ll join a Commanders team that is reloading on offense. Washington selected quarterback Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick on Thursday.

Another McCaffrey is headed to the NFL, but not Broncos bound