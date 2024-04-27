Another McCaffrey is headed to the NFL, but not Broncos bound

Another McCaffrey is headed to the NFL. The brother of 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and the son of former Broncos wide receiver Ed McCaffrey was picked in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday night.

The #Commanders take Rice WR Luke McCaffrey — the brother of #49ers WR superstar Christian McCaffrey. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 27, 2024

Luke McCaffrey had garnered interest from the Broncos. But ultimately, the Valor Christian High School graduate and Rice University wideout went off the board before his hometown team had a chance to select him.

He’ll join a Commanders team that is reloading on offense. Washington selected quarterback Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick on Thursday.

