When Bo Nix worked out, Troy Franklin was there

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Bo Nix needed teammates to catch passes for him at his workout with the Broncos last month.

Troy Franklin was there.

“That day, pretty much I just had the workout for them,” Franklin said after the Broncos selected him with the No. 102 overall pick Saturday.

“Bo Nix had the meeting and everything like that. I just kind of went out there and caught for him. It was really more spot catching, but I just wanted to make sure that it obviously looked like I was catching the ball easily, fluidly, all of that good stuff.

“They had me run a couple of top-of-the-routes, and did that just fluid. So (I was) just making sure I had good conversations with them and things like that. I think I gave off a good first impression to them when they were out there.”

When the Broncos called Franklin, “feelings of joy” washed over him.

“I don’t even know what to say right now. It is just a dream come true. I’m so glad that somebody just gave me a chance, the Broncos gave me a chance to go out there and showcase my talent and do whatever I need to do to help the team.

“It is very great to be back with my guy [QB Bo Nix] who I played with in college.”

TROY FRANKLIN MUST IMPROVE HIS DROP RATE

For Troy Franklin, the one area at which he must get better is avoiding drops. With a drop rate of one every 10 catchable passes last year, Franklin ranked 117th among 144 FBS pass-catchers with at least 50 catchable passes last season, per the data compiled by Pro Football Focus.

Franklin, who doesn’t lack for confidence, so specifically spoke of adding weight. He carries 176 pounds on a 6-foot-2 frame.

“I really think all parts of my game are pretty sharp. I think I can do everything,” Franklin said. “Obviously, I know with my frame that I need to put a little bit more weight on and stuff like that. That is going to get fixed.”