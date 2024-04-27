Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

The key word for Broncos on Day 3 of the NFL Draft: ‘Flexibility’

Apr 27, 2024, 2:31 AM | Updated: 2:35 am

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — On Day 3 of the NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos have options.

They hold six choices — including five in a 12-pick span of the fifth round. Through a byzantine series of trades, just one of the six picks they have was originally their own.

  • No. 121 (from Miami)
  • No. 136 (from Carolina through Cleveland)
  • No. 145 (from N.Y. Jets)
  • No. 147
  • No. 207 (from San Francisco)
  • No. 256 (from N.Y. Jets)

“There’s a number of good players [Saturday],” Broncos general manager George Paton said. “We have six picks, but we have flexibility.

“If there’s a player up at the top of the fourth, we have flexibility to go up and get him, and, you know, we can always move back.”

Of course, moving back is singing Paton’s tune. The “more darts” philosophy is the one he espoused at his initial press conference as general manager in January 2021. He considered moving back Friday night, but ultimately he and coach Sean Payton decided to stand pat at No. 76 and select Utah edge rusher Jonah Elliss.

“If Jonah wasn’t there, we were actually considering moving back,” Paton said.

“And it would have been Sean’s first time, maybe ever moving back. We had a cake ready.”

“I was taking, like, 30 deep breaths,” Payton interjected a moment later.

One wonders if Day 3 of the NFL Draft will bring some similar breathing to Payton as he waits out to pick a player he covets.

DON’T BE SURPRISED TO SEE A TRADE INVOLVING A PLAYER ON DAY 3 OF THE NFL DRAFT

This is where the rumors around Courtland Sutton could percolate into activity. The Broncos reportedly have no plans to trade the seventh-year wide receiver, but teams have called to express interest in him in the wake of his decision to sit out voluntary offseason workouts in the hopes of receiving more guaranteed money in his contract.

Denver made one Day 3 trade to pick up a veteran last year, acquiring tight end Adam Trautman as part of an exchange of picks with the New Orleans Saints.

Trades like these are commonplace on Day 3 as teams assess their remaining needs after the draft’s first three rounds and measure them against the quality of prospects remaining. A generally accepted lack of prospect depth in the final rounds could also affect potential trades.

Broncos

Luke McCaffrey...

James Merilatt

Another McCaffrey is headed to the NFL, but not Broncos bound

The son of former Broncos wideout Ed McCaffrey, and the brother of one of the NFL's most-versatile players, was drafted on Friday

8 hours ago

Jonah Elliss...

Andrew Mason

The son of a Bronco, Jonah Elliss exploded last year

The son of a former Broncos player and team captain, Jonah Elliss comes to the Broncos following a breakthrough 2023 season.

8 hours ago

Jonah Elliss...

Will Petersen

Broncos get edge help in third round with selection of Jonah Elliss

Jonah Elliss joins a Broncos group of pass-rushers that features the likes of Nik Bonitto, Baron Browning and Jonathon Cooper

9 hours ago

Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

For Bo Nix, it’s about the process — and the processor

Bo Nix passed the test last month -- the mental test put on him by Sean Payton, who wanted to learn about the QB's processing ability.

11 hours ago

Bo Nix...

Will Petersen

Bo Nix already winning over Denver, mentions Manning and Jokic

Bo Nix got off to a good a start, and hopefully someday Denver sports fans mention him in the same breath as Peyton Manning and Nikola Jokic

15 hours ago

Bo Nix...

Jake Shapiro

Broncos made longer shot for Super Bowl after selecting Bo Nix

Taking Bo Nix didn't help the Denver Broncos hopes of winning the Super Bowl in 2024, but it may have helped at making the playoffs

16 hours ago

The key word for Broncos on Day 3 of the NFL Draft: ‘Flexibility’