The key word for Broncos on Day 3 of the NFL Draft: ‘Flexibility’

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — On Day 3 of the NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos have options.

They hold six choices — including five in a 12-pick span of the fifth round. Through a byzantine series of trades, just one of the six picks they have was originally their own.

No. 121 (from Miami)

No. 136 (from Carolina through Cleveland)

No. 145 (from N.Y. Jets)

No. 147

No. 207 (from San Francisco)

No. 256 (from N.Y. Jets)

“There’s a number of good players [Saturday],” Broncos general manager George Paton said. “We have six picks, but we have flexibility.

“If there’s a player up at the top of the fourth, we have flexibility to go up and get him, and, you know, we can always move back.”

What’s coming on Day 3 of the #NFLDraft for the #Broncos? The watchword is “flexibility.” Says George Paton, “We have 6 picks, but we have flexibility. If there's a player up at the top of the fourth (round), we have flexibility to go up and get him & we can always move back.” pic.twitter.com/I0r5awjSSn — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) April 27, 2024

Of course, moving back is singing Paton’s tune. The “more darts” philosophy is the one he espoused at his initial press conference as general manager in January 2021. He considered moving back Friday night, but ultimately he and coach Sean Payton decided to stand pat at No. 76 and select Utah edge rusher Jonah Elliss.

“If Jonah wasn’t there, we were actually considering moving back,” Paton said.

“And it would have been Sean’s first time, maybe ever moving back. We had a cake ready.”

“I was taking, like, 30 deep breaths,” Payton interjected a moment later.

George Paton, on moving from pick 76: “If Jonah wasn't there, we were actually considering moving back, & it would have been Sean's first time, maybe ever moving back. We had a cake ready…we were happy Jonah was there, but —“ Sean Payton: “I was taking, like, 30 deep breaths.” pic.twitter.com/cUwdsHBVWy — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) April 27, 2024

One wonders if Day 3 of the NFL Draft will bring some similar breathing to Payton as he waits out to pick a player he covets.

DON’T BE SURPRISED TO SEE A TRADE INVOLVING A PLAYER ON DAY 3 OF THE NFL DRAFT

This is where the rumors around Courtland Sutton could percolate into activity. The Broncos reportedly have no plans to trade the seventh-year wide receiver, but teams have called to express interest in him in the wake of his decision to sit out voluntary offseason workouts in the hopes of receiving more guaranteed money in his contract.

Denver made one Day 3 trade to pick up a veteran last year, acquiring tight end Adam Trautman as part of an exchange of picks with the New Orleans Saints.

Trades like these are commonplace on Day 3 as teams assess their remaining needs after the draft’s first three rounds and measure them against the quality of prospects remaining. A generally accepted lack of prospect depth in the final rounds could also affect potential trades.