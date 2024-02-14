Broncos give contract extension to former starting linebacker

The Denver Broncos might look a little different at linebacker come 2024, but one player to throw into the mix was a key figure of the 2022 unit.

Jonas Griffith is staying in Denver after missing the entire 2023 season with a torn ACL that he suffered in training camp. The 27-year-old linebacker has played in 22 games for the Broncos starting 12 of them, eight of which were during the 2022 season. The deal was first reported by Griffith’s agency, Roc Nation, with 9 News’ Mike Klis adding that he’ll make just under $1 million.

Griffith has made 92 tackles, four of which have been for a loss, hit the quarterback five times, and has snagged an interception and fumble recovery in his NFL career. The six-foot-four defender should give Sean Payton and Vance Joseph some decent playable depth at a spot that seems topsy-turvy entering the offseason.

Backer Josey Jewell is a free agent and could command a decent payday while backups Justin Strnad and Ben Niemann are also free agents. With cap space expected to be limited due to the likely cut of quarterback Russell Wilson, the re-signing of Griffith may be a hint Jewell is on the way out of town.