Travis Hunter will be in EA’s upcoming college football game

If it’s in the game it’s in the game and Travis Hunter will be in that game.

The two-way star of the Colorado Buffaloes announced on Thursday that he’ll be in NCAA 25, the coming college football video game that returns after a decade hiatus. Some have already pitched that Hunter will be the highest-rated player in the game and could make the exclusive 99 club.

The wide receiver and defensive back standout helped the Buffs to a 4-8 record in Deion Sanders first year in charge at CU. Hunter missed some of the team’s biggest games thanks to a dirty hit in the Rocky Moutain Showdown. Still, the first two-way star at Colorado had a great year, catching 57 passes for 721 yards and five touchdowns on offense while making 30 tackles and snagging three picks on defense. He ended the season with the most snaps played in FBS despite his three-and-a-half game absence, playing 436 snaps on offense, 566 on defense and 30 on special teams to surpass—an average of 115 plays a game.

Hunter is the first player in at least the last a quarter century with 50-plus receptions and three or more interceptions, the only comparable season coming from future Broncos legend Champ Bailey in 1998 at Georgia when he had 47 receptions for 744 yards and five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Hunter’s play in 2023 was truly unprecedented, and he earned first-team All-American honors, the first Buffs player to do so in 13 years. Hunter was named to that team by both the Football Writers Association of America and the Associated Press for his all-purpose play

Hunter will be an early favorite for the 2024 Heisman Trophy, which will be in the cards if his goals are met. And when you’re playing in your dynasty in this year’s game, the Buffs will be a popular choice not only for Hunter but Coach Prime and his son at quarterback Shedeur Sanders too.

EA announced earlier in the day that players who agree to have their likeness licensed in the game will get $600 a copy of the game. For Hunter and Sanders that may be a drop in the bucket but for most kids in college that may cover a month’s rent and be a memory of their football career. Of course, this is the whole debacle that got the game nixed over 10 years ago—when a lawsuit over EA using college players’ likenesses halted the game.