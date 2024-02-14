Close
BRONCOS

Travis Kelce has cringe-worthy moment at Chiefs celebration

Feb 14, 2024, 1:08 PM

BY JAMES MERILATT


Editor of Denver Sports

We know a little something about having a little too much fun at championship parades. Gabriel Landeskog was hysterical at the Avalanche’s march through downtown in June 2022. A year later, Michael Malone was epic during the Nuggets celebration of their NBA title.

So it’s hard to be too critical of the Chiefs getting a little too into the festivities during their Super Bowl LVIII parade on Wednesday. Kansas City was celebrating back-to-back titles, their third championship in five years and the latest NFL dynasty.

But there’s a fine line between fun and annoying. And the Chiefs crossed it. Well, Travis Kelce did.

The tight end likes to have a good time; that’s no secret. But unlike his brother, who memorably stole the show after the Eagles won a title, Travis just isn’t funny. He’s not charming. He isn’t endearing.

He’s loud. He’s obnoxious. He’s just plain annoying.

This was once again on display at the end of the Chiefs parade. Kelce had the mic and it was a cringe-worthy moment.

Here’s hoping this is the last of the Chiefs, Kelce and celebrations through the streets of Kansas City. Everyone has seen enough.

