Sanders brothers sashay down Louis Vuitton fashion show runway

Like father, like sons both on the field and off of it in the Sanders family.

Deion Sanders may be one of the greatest athletes of all time, but he was also a fashion icon of the 1990s. Now his two standout football-playing sons left Boulder for a trip to Paris so that they could take a walk down the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2024 Show Runway.

The two Colorado Buffaloes football players swaggered in earthy tones. Shilo walked first in a graphic puffer jacket with a plaid shirt underneath, an outfit right for Colorado. Shedeur followed seconds later, wearing an orange vest and an over-the-shoulder bag, looking ready for a trendy fishing trip—maybe with his dad.

While the CU-Boulder semester started Tuesday, the two seemed to be very studious as models. The brothers each mean-mugged and showed out.

The two are used to being around celebrities not only from their dad but the star-studded roster of fans that attended Buffs games this year. Pharrell went up to the Buffs players before they went out and told them they’ve been doing amazing work. He then offered the two some advice about being more than football players.

“If I were you, I would change that language,” the singer told Shilo. “‘I am multidimensional.’ You know what I’m saying? Let them know you’re already that!”

The moment was caught on their older brother Deion Jr.’s vlog.

Count Pharrell as one of the folks, who will be coming out to a game in 2024. The singer said he’ll find his way to Boulder.

Both safety Shilo and quarterback Shedeur are expected to play one more season in Boulder. The older brother will be out of eligibility and the younger should be a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Shedeur should have a shot at the Heisman this fall and is one of the more famous college athletes in quite some time.

Meanwhile, Coach Prime is still searching for a defensive coordinator after spending most of the offseason so far even further bolstering Colorado’s offense around his son. But that’s on the field, off of it, Nike is relaunching Prime’s signature sneakers.