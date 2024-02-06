Broncos would be crazy to not take a QB in Round 1 of NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos can’t overthink things come late April, as they have to take a QB in Round 1 of the NFL Draft.

Who cares that Paxton Lynch was a bust eight years ago?

He was the guy the organization targeted to be the answer after Peyton Manning retired. Lynch’s time in Denver was a colossal failure, and the Broncos have been notoriously quarterback shy in the draft since.

The franchise made a massive mistake taking Bradley Chubb over Josh Allen in 2018, and many argue that’s because John Elway was scared off after what happened with Lynch. Sure, two years later probably felt too soon, but it was Elway’s biggest blunder as the team’s general manager.

And it’s not like Elway and eventually his successor, George Paton, weren’t willing to try veteran after veteran. From Case Keenum, to Joe Flacco, to Teddy Bridgewater, to eventually Russell Wilson, none of them have worked.

The only relevant drafted QB in that window was Drew Lock, a second-round selection in 2019. He eventually got moved to Seattle in the Wilson trade, and it looks like he’ll be a career backup.

Currently, the Broncos have the No. 12 overall pick, and head coach Sean Payton can’t go any other direction but quarterback. It would simply make no sense. The fanbase is starved for a rookie to get excited about. The QB carousel is driving everyone crazy, including left tackle Garett Bolles.

Bolles has been here since 2017, and he’s watched this thing spin. Just last month, Bolles said he was sick of the “same crap” when it came to the quarterback position and losing.

While some mock drafts do have the Broncos taking a QB, several others think the pick at No. 12 will be on defense. That just can’t happen.

Sure, getting Caleb Williams, Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels looks like a pipe dream, but Broncos Country has the right to think big. Chicago could definitely be open for business with the No. 1 overall pick. It doesn’t hurt to call and call again about a package that includes star cornerback Pat Surtain II and several first-round picks in the future.

And even if Denver can’t move up, they shouldn’t leave Thursday night of the NFL Draft without a QB. Whether that be J.J. McCarthy (mocked to Denver), Bo Nix (also mocked to Denver) or even Michael Penix Jr., they have to take a signal-caller.

McCarthy or Nix would probably require selecting at No. 12. Payton might be able to trade back and snag Penix later in Round 1, but he shouldn’t go to bed that evening without a rookie QB on the roster.

Can you imagine the excitement (or lack thereof) at training camp if fans have to watch Jarrett Stidham and a journeyman battle to be QB 1? That’d be a good way to ensure dozens and dozens of folks come sit on the hill to watch practice.

Broncos Country isn’t apathetic, at least not yet. But they could be on the verge if yet another head coach doesn’t work. And if the front office isn’t willing to invest in a Round 1 QB.

It’s the quickest path to winning big in this league. After all, of the final eight quarterbacks in the NFL playoffs this year, seven were first-round selections. The lone exception is Brock Purdy, but he’s on an All-Star roster in San Francisco. For every late-round Purdy / Tom Brady, there’s 50 guys who don’t make it in the league. They’re the exception, not the rule.

This shouldn’t be rocket science. But then again, neither should’ve taking Allen in 2018 after getting burned by Lynch.

Payton doesn’t like to rebuild at QB. He never has in his head-coaching career. However, now is the time to prove he’s capable of doing it. Payton must show fans it wasn’t all just Drew Brees in New Orleans. He had a huge hand in the success of the Saints as well.

The Broncos can’t overthink this. They have to take a quarterback in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, or they’ll walk away looking foolish.